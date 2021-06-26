“Genshin Impact” Paimon Quiz June: Click here for answers to the “Thousand Questions about Paimon” event





“Genshin Impact” is an event called “Thousand Questions with Paimon”, which has the problem that gamers need to answer Paimon’s quiz, which causes a lot of confusion, especially for beginners.

The nice thing about this event is that users don’t have to be “Genshin Impact” gamers to attend, they only need a web browser and a miHoYo account to attend. This web event also takes place in a limited time frame.

“Genshin Impact” “Thousand Questions with Paimon”

(Photo: miHoYo)

“Genshin Impact” is highly related to the cute and embracing mascot, the mysterious Paimon. A web event has been announced by the game developer. The event isn’t dedicated to games, it’s focused on making it fun for everyone.

Please note that this is a limited event and will only last until Sunday. The schedule for the online miHoYo quiz with Paimon began last Friday, June 25th, and was only open until 11:59:59 (local time) on Sunday, June 27th.

Web events can be answered here, with a daily allocation of the items answered, and you can reward up to 50,000 moras depending on the difficulty of the question.

Read more: “Tears of Themis”, miHoYo’s long-awaited game, now available on Android and iOS [PRE-REGISTER NOW]

Paimon’s answer to the miHoYo event

(Photo: miHoYo)

Question: Which items cannot be converted using Parametric Transformers?

A: Boreas Spirit Rocket cannot be converted using Parametric Transformers

Question: When destroying a mountain amber chunk, which of the following items does not appear? Tiger superintendent?

A: Players don’t get mint from amber chunks

Question: Which of the following is the correct description of the sacrificial bow?

A: Elemental skills need to do damage to get a chance to reset the Sacrifice Bow.

Question: The pets I want Qiqi are:

A: Qiqi wants a finch as a pet

Question: Hokuto’s fleet is called

A: Cruz Fleet

Question: How many types of Hydro Mimics can Oceanids summon?

A: Oceanid can create 8 different hydromimics

Question: Which Fatui Harbinger is Tartalia / Child?

A: Child is the 11th Fatui Harbinger

Question: The protective canopy provides all party members with 15% resistance to all elements.

true

Question: What is the load limit for Wind Catcher?

A: WindCatcher can have up to 5 loads

Question: Which is the correct description for Dragons Bain?

A: The secondary status is Elemental Mastery. This can increase the damage dealt by elemental reactions.

Question: How many ley line challenges are there at one time in Mondostadt and Riyue?

A: In Mondostadt and Riyue, four ley lines can coexist at once.

Question: What does Lucal mean?

family

Question: The cat at Wangzhou Ryokan is called

A: Wei

Question: Which is the correct description for Serpent Spine?

A: Damage statistics will not be reset when the character leaves the field

Question: Which of these is not the name of the hirichurl tribe in the Dadaupa Valley?

A: Ricer

Question: Which of the following is not available in the archive? (More or less)

A: Data about wind gliders is not archived

Question: Which animal did not appear in “Princess of the Wild Boar”?

Rabbit

Question: Which character gives a bonus for forging white blinds

A: Diluc will refund 15% of the ore used to make the claymore.

Question: Which of the following materials cannot be dropped by Primo Geovishap?

A: Primo Geovishap does not drop Vayuda stones.

Question: How many elements make up the continent of Teyvat?

A: There are 7 countries corresponding to 7 elements

Question: Was Dirk once a knight of Favonius?

A: Rittmeister

Are there any prizes in this game?

The event questions are somehow technical and are even more inclined to the “Genshin Impact” lore associated with the update from the beginning, which may contain 1.7 leak tips.

Related article: “Genshin Impact” 1.7 Update: Sara arrives in the lightning region and becomes playable

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isaiah Richard Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos