



The latest set of Cosmic Summer Challenges is now available on Fortnite, and this week’s quest requires players to play Pro 100. Like Bio’s Zone Wars Trio, the Pro100 is a limited-time mode popular with fans returning to the Cosmic Summer event. .. This game mode is a simple team deathmatch, but players can use the coins earned by eliminating enemies to buy better weapons. Some of the Pro100 Cosmic Summer challenges are very annoying and some feel like they can’t be done without a group of friends. However, you should be able to accomplish most of them in just a few games. Here’s how to complete all Pro100 Cosmic Summer quests on Fortnite:

How to play Pro100 on Fortnite

Pro100 is in creative mode.[クリエイティブ]You can access it by entering the following code in the menu: 1234-3424-1388. If you’re new to Creative, you can play Pro 100 on Fortnite by following these steps:

Select Creative from the main menu. Press “Play”. Select “Discovery”.[アイランドコード]Go to the tab and enter the following code: 234-3424-1388. Press “Start” to start playing Pro100.

Once you enter the code, it will be placed in the Pro100 lobby along with other players. You can jump into mode yourself or with a group of friends. However, some tasks are very difficult to complete solo, so it’s a good idea to find a group to bring with you. The Pro100 Challenges for the Cosmic Summer event are:

Use coins to buy items at Pro 100 vending machines (10) Damage players with Pro 100 rocket launcher (1000) Revive Pro 100 teammates (20)

It’s very easy to use coins. Simply eliminate enemies, earn coins, and buy weapons from vending machines when spawning. However, some items are more expensive than others, so buy the cheapest one only if you’re just thinking about performing a challenge. However, be sure to purchase a rocket launcher so that you can use it to damage the player. It’s difficult to revive your teammates. A whopping 20 allies need to be revived to complete this challenge. Most people eliminate the player as soon as they are defeated, so hopefully you’ll be lucky enough to survive the long resurrection animation without being shot. The only reliable way to accomplish this challenge is to sit spawn with your friends.

Fortniteis is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

-Updated on this article: June 25, 2021

