Forget Days Gone, Ghost Of Tsushima is Sony’s worst game





Is Ghosts Of Tsushima worse than Days Gone? (Photo: Sony)

One reader argues that if Sony is about to quit the game, it should be Ghost Of Tsushima. They accuse them of bloating and repeating.

There’s a lot of rumors about what Sony will do with Ghost Of Tsushima this week, talking about PCs, PlayStation 5 versions, and some kind of standalone extension set up on another island. Along with the planned movie, Sony seems really keen on expanding the game after it became a surprising hit. I know Days Gone, which is considered the worst of modern monopolies, but for me it’s Ghost Of Tsushima.

I want to quickly say that neither game is terrible, but mediocre. I say both of the most serious problems are essentially the same: excessive friendliness and uninteresting personality. In my opinion, Days Gone is a bit better in that the hordes of zombies have at least the original gimmick and aren’t a straight copy of another game like Ghost Of Tsushima.

As everyone noticed very early in Ghost Of Tsushima, basically everything except the name is Assassin’s Creed. It’s not a new one, it’s an old type with no role-playing elements. Many people miss the old style, and ancient Japan is a commonly required setting in the series, so it’s easy to see why Ghost Of Tsushima was a big hit, especially given the good graphics.

I’m not at all nostalgic for the old Assassin’s Creed games, and even then I’ve noticed that they have bloated, repetitive, and painfully uninteresting characters and stories. This is also an exact copy by Ghost Of Tsushima.

It’s clear that the developer Sucker Punch was really interested in creating a video game version of his favorite Samurai movie. This explains why the game looks so serious and why combat is so good. It’s far superior to any Assassin’s Creed and doesn’t move as well as any other straight action game.

But everything else is the most boring, cookie cutter effort you can imagine. It’s almost the same as they created a map and programmed some variables into the computer to design the rest of the game. Put the fox shrine there! Haiku spot here! Mongolian camp here! Rinse dozens of times and repeat. All you have to do is add some unique missions and you have made a video game!

I hate Mongolian camps the most, as they come directly from Assassin’s Creed and rely on exactly the same kind of super-basic stealth tactics. Basically, crouch down and stay in the grass, that’s it. I don’t know where it came from that I was fascinated by the invasion of Mongolia. Everything feels very artificial in the way presented, as if you were looking for an excuse to free a Ubisoft-style camp, rather than coming up with a gameplay idea first. And make a story around them.

The problem is that the invasion of Mongolia happened long ago, long before the traditional ninja and Bushido Bushido code. Therefore, none of them are included in the game, including many clever tricks and gadgets used by ninjas. It just makes the game feel more general and numerical.

I think the setting was chosen because it’s a good excuse to follow Ubisoft’s formula and you can add others to the sequel. As the series continues, I think I often play as Jin’s ancestor in later games. In short, it lacks the coolest part of Japanese history and instead has to suffer from games that are copy-and-paste of a series of games that started 10 years ago.

Days Gone may be underdeveloped and unambiguous, but Ghost Of Tsushima is worse in both respects. It will be out of date when used a second time, especially if it boasts stupid features such as tracking the wind as a directional marker.

Everything in Ghost Of Tsushima is very stereotyped and repetitive, and it doesn’t even address the question of why the Japanese company Sony lets one of the American developers make games about Japan. I am convinced that the Japanese version of the same basic idea is not unimaginable and is not a clone of Assassin’s Creed.

Ghost Of Tsushima isn’t an angry game, but I’m afraid the apparently talented team, Sucker Punch, will get stuck in making a sequel for the next decade. We commend Sony for pushing its first-party games as a key selling point, but if you do, you need to be able to let go of non-standard games. They seem to have done it in Days Gone and I think they should do it in Ghost Of Tsushima.

Reader Gantz

The reader feature does not have to represent a GameCentral or Metro view.

You can send your own 500-600 word reader function at any time. With it, it will be published in the next appropriate weekend slot. As always, send an email to gamecentral @ ukmetro.co.uk and follow us on Twitter.

Details: This year’s Ghost Of Tsushima’s Ghost Of Ikishima standalone extension claims rumors

Details: Ghost Of Tsushima could be the next PC port, or PS5 remaster

Details: Ghost Of Tsushima movie directed by Sony and John Wick

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos