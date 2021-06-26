Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals: Save Link Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, etc. (Updated: Expired)





Prime Day Day 2 in progress Nintendo Switch owners can choose from many deals as well as Amazon Nintendo rarely discounts games, but Prime Day and its rivals are among the biggest titles in portable consoles, including: Price Cuts: The Legend of Zelda Awakening Zelda Link, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Paper Mario Origami King .. However, Nintendo will soon be discontinued, so don’t delay.

Switch Lite isn’t for sale, but Amazon has a 128GB memory card. What’s special about this card is that it’s officially licensed from Nintendo, displayed in red, and comes with Super Mario Bros. mushrooms. Switch Lite is available in blue, coral, gray, turquoise and yellow.

In Link’s Awakening remake from the original Game Boy, players are exploring a strange island as Link.

Return to another ghost hunting adventure at Luigi’s Mansion 3. Without fear of ghosts, he tries to find his missing brother again.

Obsidian entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds takes players on a sci-fi space adventure. Decide if you want to be a story hero or a villain.

Ubisoft

Mario and Rabbids meet for an absurd strategic adventure. Thanks to the twisted vortex of the world, the rabbit has arrived in the Mushroom Kingdom. It’s up to Mario to stop the turmoil.

Nintendo

Nintendo has returned a cute alien strategy game to Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes a full game in addition to side missions featuring astronauts Olimar and Loei.

Scott Stein / CNET

If you think Mario Kart needs to dive into the real world, you’ll want to get Mario Kart Live Home Circuit. Gamers can create their own courses with sets that use switches to control Mario or Luigi race karts.

Mario has another kind of adventure with Paper Mario Origami King. Once again, he needs to save the Mushroom Kingdom, but this time he doesn’t have to dive into the turtle shell because the Paper Mario series uses an RPG mechanism.

Screenshots of Nintendo by Gordon Gottsegen / CNET

It’s been four years since the Breath of the Wild was released, and it’s still one of the best games for Switch. Explore the world of Hyrule like never before.

Team cherry

Hollow Knight is an award-winning 2D action-adventure game. Players operate an unnamed knight who moves to Hallowness to discover what happened to this corrupt kingdom.

The greatest witcher adventure followed a portable switch that surprised many. Explore the world with Geralt of Rivia through over 100 hours of gameplay.

Xenoblade Chronicles was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. Developer Monolith Soft has reworked the game to improve visuals, audio, and other quality of life.

Shelby Brown / CNET

“Trials of Mana 3” is an HD remake of “Trials of Mana 3” that was not released in the United States, and is the third in the “Trials of Mana 2” series.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news, from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

