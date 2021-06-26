Vanguard Online is rumored to resemble the Cold War of Black Ops





New rumors from a reputable leaker claim the Call of Duty WW2 online suite: Vanguard wouldn’t be too different from Black Ops Cold War.

According to the latest Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard rumors, the multiplayer title has many similarities to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War online suite. Activision shares very little detail about this year’s COD installments, but publishers have confirmed reports that Sledgehammer Games is in control this time around.

Sledgehammer Games has not led the prosecution since Call of Duty: WWII in 2017. The team co-led Raven Software and Black Ops Cold War for some time, but after a dispute between the two developers, Sledgehammer became a bystander. These cataclysms happened shortly after studio co-founders Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield left the group in February 2018. Therefore, in recent years, the Sledgehammer has experienced considerable ups and downs in recent years. By the end of this year, all eyes will be on the studio again.

Industry insider Tom Henderson recently posted a video (via Wccftech) full of information he heard about the 2021 Call of Duty entry. According to Henderson, most Activision-owned teams are full of warzones, and the sledgehammer has to handle every aspect of the vanguard on its own. As a result, the multiplayer suite that ships with Vanguard is “essentially Black Ops Cold War 2.0.” Sledgehammer reportedly suggested some ideas to help distinguish Vanguard online from 2017 World War II online. However, Henderson claims that the proposed feature fell to the floor of the cutting room for unknown reasons. Leaker went on to say that he hadn’t heard anything special in this regard yet, that fans might want to prepare for a “traditional Call of Duty title.”

As Henderson points out in the video above, the protracted effects of the pandemic may also play an integral role in some of Vanguard’s alleged shortcomings. However, the expected ambitious nature of online services is consistent with Henderson’s previous report that Activision expects to fall short of the performance of the new COD. Of course, these details and similar rumors and speculations should not be taken at face value.

Vanguard remains a mystery if Activision plans to officially announce Vanguard, but rumors still suggest that publishers can lift the veil in the second half of the summer. Until then, fans can be busy by engaging in ongoing updates to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Meanwhile, Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard needs to start this holiday season.

Source: Tom Henderson / YouTube, via Wccftech

