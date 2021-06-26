Amazon Records of the Month: Everything You Need to Know





All Variety products and services are your own choice of Variety editors. However, Variety may receive commissions for orders placed through retail links, and retailers may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Time is a flat circle. Hyundai has given us the miraculous technology of sending voice commands to wireless speakers to play your favorite songs over Bluetooth, but playing classic vinyl on a retro turntable. Is more popular than ever. Vinyl sales surged 29% in 2020, but despite its growing popularity, finding a copy of a classic album without spending hours sifting out-of-date record stores It can be difficult.

Entry: Amazon Vinyl of the Month Club is a new subscription service from online retailer behemouth that makes tracking selected albums easier than ever. The program, which Amazon has quietly rolled out over the past few months, costs $ 24.99 per month. Subscribers receive one record each month, carefully selected from the Golden Age of Vinyl, selected by the Amazon Music team. Amazon cites artists from the 1960s and 70s, such as Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin, Ava, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, and Miles Davis, as examples of the types of music subscribers can expect. The biggest advantage of subscription services is their flexibility. You can skip it for a month or cancel it at any time. If you don’t like the record you received, you can return it and get a full refund. In addition, Amazon will cover the shipping costs for all shipments.

Unlike other retailers’ services such as Amazon Music, Kindle, and Audible, Vinyl of the Month prices are the same for both prime and non-prime members. Overall, the subscription service seems like a perfect gift for music lovers to classic rock, R & B, pop and jazz looking to add to their record collection.

Buy this month’s Amazon Records subscription for $ 24.99

