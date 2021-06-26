What to expect following a leak of the latest images and specs





Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 leaked before its launch on June 28, and the Apple Watch could make that money in the looks sector.

Samsung is having a hard time checking for leaks again, and the latest example is the official Galaxy Watch 4 rendering set that came online. Earlier this week, CAD-based rendering of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 also surfaced, giving us a glimpse into Samsung’s next smartwatch. The company will host an event next week, including the official announcement of the Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is highly anticipated for several reasons. Not only is Samsung’s latest attempt to challenge the Apple Watch’s dominance, but it will be responsible for the entire ecosystem in the future. please remember. Samsung has integrated the Tizen smartwatch OS with Google’s own Wear OS to create an integrated platform that provides a robust app ecosystem, reliable battery life, and above all, a smooth user experience. Expectations are rising as the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first smartwatch to offer a new combination of experiences.

Thelatestleak is available from 91mobiles and takes a closer look at the design that seems to be inspired by the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 2. Samsung relies on a seamless metallic aesthetic combined with smooth curves and multiple color combinations to attract buyers of all tastes. However, the biggest design adjustment is that the predecessor’s rotary dial appears to be fixed and the capacitive bezel appears to be back. Also, the leaked Galaxy Watch Active 4 image that surfaced earlier this week seems to actually portray the Galaxy Watch 4. In other words, there doesn’t seem to be an Active model in the pipeline.

Subtle design tweaks and software focus

The Galaxy Watch 4 is reportedly available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, but this is just a standard issue. When it comes to color options, buyers can choose from black, dark green, rose gold and silver trim. Of course, Samsung also offers multiple material option straps and a wide color palette to match the new smartwatch. This build allegedly comes with 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G certification for durability, and a layer of Gorilla Glass DX + to protect the screen. Another minor design change is that the screen looks flat instead of the 2.5D curved glass that Samsung adopted in the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Interestingly, previous leaks suggest that Samsung is copying the walkie-talkie trick from the Apple Watch. The next smartwatch.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in two models, an affordable aluminum model and a more premium stainless steel variation. The manufacturing method is unknown, but it is reported that a smartwatch chip based on the 5nm process will be used. In terms of functionality, Samsung may take over ECG measurements, blood pressure monitoring, and SpO2 analysis to the next smartwatch, but unfortunately the Galaxy Watch 4 is very unlikely to see blood pressure measurements at this time. Both Samsung and Apple are said to have adopted non-invasive methods for measuring blood glucose levels, but the technology is said to take at least another year before it can be introduced into smartwatches. I am.

