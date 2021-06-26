A rare $ 10,000 Atari game found in goodwill





A lesser-known but very rare copy of the Atari 2600 game was recently discovered on Goodwill and won over $ 10,000 in an online auction.

Discovered by Goodwill employees in early June, the AnAtari 2600 game was recently sold at auction for around $ 10,590, according to a nonprofit organization. Revenue from the sale goes to the North Central Texas branch of an organization running programs for the homeless and disabled. group.

The game itself, Air Raid, has been a side-scrolling shooter since 1982 and was released independently by a company called Men-A-Vision. The title was forgotten after Atari classics such as Combat, Joust, and Pitfall, but became famous for both its rarity and its light blue cartridge with its own plunger-style handle-probably. Top loading design for easy insertion and removal on the 2600. It is believed that there are only about 13 units, including a complete boxed copy that sold for over $ 33,400 in 2012.

Goodwill employee Alex Juarez found Air Raid while examining a collection of donated items, Kotaku reports. After it was identified, it was auctioned on Goodwill’s website and sold for $ 10,590.79 seven days later. Its price is based on cartridges only-boxes and instructions were not collected by Juarez. Indeed, many of the surviving copies are probably unpackaged and have been abandoned by their owners for decades. The idea of ​​saving games was new in 1982, as the first console, the Magnavox Odyssey, was released just 10 years ago.

As Business Insider points out, some Atari 2600 titles are ranked as one of the rarest games in the world. The most important of these was the gamma attack, of which only one copy was made. Another title, Birthday Mania, may have been manufactured in large quantities, but it will also be a single cartridge. The mini-game collection is clearly intended to be given as a birthday present, leaving space on the label to write the recipient’s name. Perhaps the most famous and unusual game is Nintendo World Championships: Gold Edition for the NES. One is awarded to the winners and runners-up of the Nintendo Power Contest, and it is believed that only 26 units will survive.

The actual gameplay of Atari 2600 titles has become less important in recent years. Tools for dumping 2600 ROMs (including Air Raid) to your PC are readily available and your PC can run games on the emulator. More popular products have been re-released or remade. Atari’s current incarnation is developing a console, VCS, which includes 100 games plus a streaming app and Google’s Chrome browser. More 2600 games need to be accessible via download or their PC mode.

Source: Kotaku, GoodwillNCT / YouTube, Business Insider

