



The Guardians of the Galaxy, announced at E3 2021, is the next article from MGU (Marvel Gaming Universe). Recent history hasn’t been as friendly to Marvel games as Marvel: The Avengers have never achieved the kind of player base that developers wanted. Square Enix wants to correct its starship with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Full public trailers, gameplay trailers, and internal scoops are available, making Guardians look exciting to Marvel game fans. Here’s everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy.

Release date

Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26, 2021 for all platforms, with a cloud version for Nintendo Switch on the same day. Developed by Square Enix’s subsidiary Eidos-Montreal, Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player third-person shooter / RPG. The game was officially released on E32021 and backed up by a 10-minute gameplay trailer. The developers of Eidos Montreal were pretty quiet about Guardians until E3. It, or fans, aren’t looking at the right corner of the galaxy.

platform

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC on October 26, 2021. There is also a cloud version of the game for Nintendo Switch. Rest assured that the current generation of consoles is still hard to find, so Guardians of the Galaxy comes with a free upgrade from PS4 / Xbox One to PS5 / Xbox Series X | S.

You cannot buy a physical copy of Guardians of the Galaxy for Nintendo Switch. Only available in digital format from the Switch shop. Switch players will not have access to the deluxe version of the game. This is because it is only available in standard format.

trailer

Currently, there are two trailers. The official public trailer (above) and the 10-minute gameplay trailer linked here. Both give a pretty decent view of what players can expect from Guardians of the Galaxy. For more information, you can watch a short internal look video.

In Square Enix fashion, the Guardians maintain an action / RPG aesthetic in multiple waves of enemies for Starlord and his team to be defeated. The trailer above may be worrisome to Marvel fans who are disappointed with the Marvel Avengers. However, there is a clear difference between the two games. These are discussed in the next section.

Gameplay

So how does Guardians of the Galaxy play and how is it different from Marvel’s Avengers? First, Guardians of the Galaxy is 100% single player. Players control Star Road and cannot switch characters. Instead, use the selection wheel to launch a powerful attack from your teammates.

For example, you can use Starlord’s jet boots to fly around the battlefield, while simultaneously shooting enemies with Elemental Blasters while triggering Drax to smack down the enemies you’re targeting. .. So how does this teammate wheel work and what do we know about it?

combat

Star Road always has a guardian around him. These include Drax, Gunmora, Groot and Rocket. In the lower right corner of the screen, the player will see four teammates. Select your teammates, then select a specific move.

Star-Lord teammates are hotkeyed to Square, Triangle, Circle, and X on the PlayStation controller (as seen in the trailer playing on the PlayStation console). When selected, the same button will hotkey to four different abilities for that hero. While choosing a move, the fight goes into slow motion and you can think about what to do next.The battle runs in real time as teammates control themselves through AI

When a player uses one of his teammates’ abilities, it goes into a short cooldown. How long this cooldown lasts is probably determined by the movement chosen for that hero. Eidos-Montral has not yet revealed the mechanics of the skill tree, nor has it revealed a way to exchange the abilities of Starlord’s teammates. However, you can expect the final product to contain as much as possible. After all, this is a Square Enix game.

Finally, if Starlord and other Guardians do enough damage, he will be able to trigger the huddle-up ability. This can be thought of as a Guardian’s special ability where Starlord jumps into the air, pulls out his iconic cassette player, and plunges into a frenzy of attacks. Backed by some of the best rock’n’roll that the 1980s had to offer (Joan Jett’s “bad reputation” is heard in the gameplay trailer), Starlord teams without waiting for a cooldown. You can use the mate’s abilities. Defeat the last enemy you encounter while the huddle-up is active, ending the battle like a movie.

Exploration

Outside of combat, Guardians traverse the linear play area as they move between combats. Otherwise, their time will be spent arguing with Starship. Players make decisions that affect how the rest of the game is played, such as Mass Effect.

For example, Drax grabs a rocket at his vest and prepares to throw him over a vast canyon. It’s up to Starlord to stop Drax from throwing his furry teammates or to fire a rocket like shot put. You can see in the gameplay trailer that players are recommending Drax to throw a rocket. Next, a notification pops up saying “Rocket is furious at having Drax throw him.” The rocket then refused to help Starlord. If Starlord told Drax to drop him, it’s a decision that could have been made in another way. According to the developers, this kind of decision “has an easy impact.”

There are some protracted questions that future announcements and trailers may answer. As a starting point, can players exchange teammates or promise to use Drax, Gunmora, Groot, and Rockets? Here you can watch an internal research video detailing gameplay and development by developers. Based on cutscenes, explorations, in-combat conversations and movies, it’s unlikely that other parents like Mantis will be added to the team.

Guardians of the Galaxy style games run the risk of getting old. Repeated encounters and missions plague such titles, which is why Marvel’s: Avengers is lacking in fans. Gameplay looks exciting and the soundtrack sounds incredible, but the fact remains that Guardians of the Galaxy has to keep players entertained for hours. We keep crossing our fingers.

Multiplayer

Guardians of the Galaxy is a single player game. There are no signs of multiplayer at launch or in future content. Players have exclusive control over Star Road, so there is no way for other players to join the lobby and play as one of the other Guardians. From what the developers say, it doesn’t seem like the game code has the ability to control another external guardian.

Download contents

A successful launch is one thing. Maintaining game relevance for the next few months is a completely different battle. 2020 games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Call of Duty: Warzone are still creating new content for players to enjoy. Is Guardians of the Galaxy equivalent to those titles? The developers of Eidos-Montral are working on releasing a complete game at launch. There are no DLC or microtransactions associated with Guardians of the Galaxy. According to Senior Narrative Director Mary Demar:

“We are all gamers. It was important that everything was available when we started the game. It was important that everything was in-game and could be found from day one.”

pre order

You can pre-order Guardians of the Galaxy on all platforms except Nintendo Switch. There are three versions of pre-orders, each with its own bonus. They are Standard, Deluxe, and Cosmic Deluxe Editions.

Each edition of the game comes with a full game and a Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack as a universal pre-order bonus. But let’s take a closer look at what comes with the other editions.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Deluxe Edition

The deluxe version of the game features:

The Hits: Original Video Game Soundtrack Available for Digital Download Star-Lord City Sun Road Costume-Star-Lord Road Costume The Art of the Game: Mini Art Book Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition Available for Digital Download

The Cosmic Deluxe Edition includes all of the above and comes with a SteelBook case featuring the original artwork of comic artist Marco Chechet.

All of the above in-game costumes can be unlocked in-game. Not reserved for those who pre-order the game. Ultimately, the game pre-order will come with a bonus art book. This should be intriguing to the enthusiastic Guardians of Galaxy fans.

