Windows 11 is not officially supported on Intel Macs.





Microsoft announced Thursday the next major update to its PC operating system, Windows 11. It also comes with a revamped design and the ability to run emulated Android apps, but not everyone can install the new version. In fact, Windows 11 is not officially supported on any Intel Mac.

Windows is usually known to run on several different machines, but this year Microsoft seems to have opted to increase the hardware requirements for running Windows 11. Once available, the update will require at least a 64-bit 1GHz or higher processor. Support for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, DirectX 12 compatible graphics card, and TPM 2.0.

What is TPM 2.0?

A TPM (Trusted Platform Module) is a chip built into a computer’s logic board or firmware that guarantees the security integrity of an operating system, much like a Secure Enclave runs on a Mac. You can control encryption keys, DRM management, and more.

The problem is that not all computers have TPM 2.0 since it was introduced in 2014. Also, for custom-built desktop PCs, it is likely that the TPM chip is not installed (although you can add a TPM chip). ). In another document, Microsoft provides a list of all processors that can run Windows 11, most of which were introduced after 2017.

Windows 11 on Mac

But what about the Mac? Well, even if you’re using a Mac with the latest generation Intel processor (it’s worth noting that the Apple Silicon Mac doesn’t run Windows natively), at least it may not officially run Windows 11. there is.

Apple has never provided support for the TPM 2.0 standard on Intel Macs, so it is not compatible with the latest versions of Windows. When I run the tools released by Microsoft to see if my PC has the hardware needed to run Windows 11, I get the message “This PC cannot run Windows 11.”

In theory, Apple could update the firmware on Intel machines to enable TPM 2.0 support using the processor, but Apple will gradually discontinue the Intel Mac and even the new M1 Mac will be Windows. This is unlikely because it is not compatible with any version of.

In other words, if you want to run Windows 11 on your Mac, the only option at the moment is to use a virtual machine. This is because it doesn’t work in Boot Camp. Windows 11 will be available as a free update this fall. In the meantime, you can join the Windows Insider Beta program and test your new OS now.

H / T The Verge, AppleInsider

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

