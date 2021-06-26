Mass Effect 2: How to defeat Human Reaper (Boss Guide)





At the end of Mass Effect 2, Shepherd and his team finally embarked on a suicide mission against a reaper-controlled collector. At the collector’s base, in addition to facing multiple threats from collectors, they find and ultimately face a human reaper, a creature made from the emulsified debris of abducted human settlers. Fighting the human grim reaper is easy as long as the player understands the flow of the battle. Unlike the last boss battle in the Mass Effect series, shepherds can’t shoot and kill creatures anywhere. Instead, they need to target the creature’s weaknesses to defeat it.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Mass Effect 2: How to Start a Shadow Broker DLC Hideaway

Human-Reaper has two main attack abilities during the final boss battle in Mass Effect 2. You can smash into the battlefield with your limbs and destroy part of the platform on which Shepherd and his team stand. If the shepherd and his teammates are too close together, they can be knocked out of the platform and killed. Human reapers can also explode energy by mouth, but the attack is well communicated in advance with proper cues and has a cooldown period. You can also join a wave of collectors on mobile platforms, including Harbinger. To defeat Human-Reaper in Mass Effect 2, Shepherd and his team must repeatedly strike their weaknesses and use their technical and biological abilities rather than combat.

Tips for fighting Human-Reaper in Mass Effect 2

The most important thing players should remember when fighting Human-Reaper in Mass Effect 2 is that they can’t be beaten in the traditional way. Its armor prevents it from taking great damage when fired randomly. Players should specifically target the eyes, mouth cannon, and chest. Due to the slam attack, Shepherds and their squads will want to stay back. Medium and long range weapons such as assault rifles and sniper rifles are especially useful during this battle. In addition, Horizon Mission Collector Particle Beam Heavy Weapons are especially useful as they can cause persistent damage to a single point over a long period of time before the ammo runs out.

Players will want to stick to covering as much as possible. Shepherds and their teams need to move frequently to avoid attacks and maintain coverage, as the human reaper moves around and the platform with collectors is locked to the main platform at random points. There is plenty of coverage during this battle, but reaching it can be dangerous. Players need to be careful to pop up and get some good shots so that the boss doesn’t catch fire. If the Human Reaper breaks through the Shepherd’s shield, it will take longer to regenerate than any other shield during this battle.

Human-Reaper is still rudimentary and has no unique capabilities. For this reason, in addition to traditional weapon-based combat, Human Reaper has weaknesses in biological and technical capabilities. Powers such as Incinerate, Warp, Overload, and Reave are especially useful. In addition, it is especially beneficial to have an engineer-class shepherd, tari, or legion with fully upgraded combat drone capabilities on your team. Combat drones can cause massive and persistent damage to human reapers over time. Or it could be used to distract collectors and force drones to consume energy and ammunition rather than teams.

Before the Human Reaper can use the Mouth Cannon, the Shepherd must move strategically to place the collectors who participated in the battle, as well as the Harbinger, in the line of fire. Human Reaper attacks damage or kill anything in the path, including fellow enemies. This could be a good way to deal with these minions without the use of ammunition that tends to be scarce during this battle.

When the Human Reaper is defeated in Mass Effect 2, Shepherd and his team escape Harbinger and other collectors to the shuttle. However, only if the defense score is high enough to keep the team alive and the team is loyal. Shepherd needs to decide whether to save or destroy the wreckage of a human reaper, as the phantom man asks. This decision includes moral points and future war assets that will contribute to Mass Effect 3’s total military strength.

Next: Mass Effect: All planets with a history of reaping

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S.

90th Fianc: Angela is having a party with Dr. Oben and considers it unrecognizable

About the author

Maria Melso (1089 articles published)

Maria Meluso is a staff game guide and game review writer for Screen Rant based in the Midwestern United States. She covers everything from large open world RPGs to small indie horror projects. She loves instructions and manuals, but she’s stubborn and competitive enough to wait for a game guide to hit the game at least 15 times. When not writing, you can usually find her playing fantasy RPGs like Dragon Age and writing screenplays.

Other works by Maria Melso

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos