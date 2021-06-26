realme c11: Realme launched the cheapest phone in 2021. This is a comparison with Xiaomi’s same priced phone.





Realme has expanded the entry-level C-series in India with the launch of the 2021 variant of the C11. The Realme C11 is the cheapest smartphone the company has ever launched this year. Entry-level smartphones offer a huge 6.5-inch HD + screen with a resolution of 1600x720p. It also works with Realme UI Go Edition, which is based on Android Go. Google Android Go is a slim version of Android OS for smartphones with 2GB or less of RAM. The price of the Realme C11 (2021) is 6,799 rupees. By the way, the price of the smartphone is exactly the same as the cheapest phone Redmi 9A of rival Xiaomi. Here’s a spec-by-specification comparison for buyers to help you determine which one meets your requirements. Realme C11 (2021) Specifications Realme C11 (2021) smartphones are equipped with a 6.5-inch HD + screen with a resolution of 1600x720p. It is equipped with an octa-core processor not specified by the company. In terms of storage, the device provides 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For those who want more, the device provides dedicated microSD card support so you can install a microSD card. For imaging work, the Realme C11 (2021) has an 8MP camera (f / 2.0 aperture) on the back. It provides 4x digital zoom and supports 1080p with 30fps recording. On the front is a 5MP sensor with an f / 2.2 aperture. Runs in Realme UI Go Edition-Based on Android 11 as-is and backed up with a 5000mAh battery. Realme C11 (2021) Price and Competition Realme C11 (2021) launched in a single variant launches for 6,999 rupees I did. However, it’s the cheapest smartphone in the BBK-owned brand, as the referral offer sells for Rs 6,799. At this price, the Realme C11 (2021) faces direct competition with the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, the cheapest Android handset in the Xiaomis lineup. This mobile phone can also be purchased after Rs 6,799. Xiaomi Redmi9A Specifications The Redmi9A smartphone has a 6.53 inch HD + screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, it is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In the camera department, there are 13MP cameras (f / 2.2 aperture) on the back and front of the Redmi 9A, and one 5MP sensor. Backed up by a 5000mAh battery, how do you compare the two for all specifications? Specifications Realme C11 (2021) Xiaomi Redmi9ADisplay 6.5 inch HD + LCD display 6.53 inch HD + LCD display processor Octa core processor (details unknown) MediaTek Helio G25RAM 2GB 2GB and 3GB Storage 32GB 32GB Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Rear camera 8MP (f / 2.0 aperture) 13MP (f / 2.2 aperture) Front camera 5MP (f / 2.2 aperture) 5MP (f / 2.2 aperture) Operating system realme UI Go Edition Android 11MIUI 12, Color options based on Android 10 CoolBlue, Cool GrayMidnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature GreenPriceRs 6,799Rs 6,799 (2GB + 32GB) ); Rs 7,499 (3GB + 32GB)





