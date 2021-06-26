Google admits if the information you’re searching for is “not yet online” | When you shouldn’t believe the search results





Urian B., Tech Times June 26, 2021, 12:06 AM

(Photo: Screenshot from Google website) Google admits if the information being searched is “not yet online” | When you shouldn’t believe the search results

Google will acknowledge to users if it turns out that the information being searched is not sufficient. For the past few days of other fast-paced and constantly changing news articles, Google Search is also trying to catch up.

Google search update

Microsoft has announced Windows 11, a major leap forward for the company. When it comes to Google, the company says it’s very important these days to get timely and reliable information. The company also ensures that most people know more about the topic, or at least actually know it, whether users know something using social media or through friends. He said he is using Google for this.

In a recently uploaded blog post released by Google, the company said “Google Search” is always there, along with many useful results it provides. However, users may not be able to find reliable information online.

Google focus for google search

Google says this could actually be very true for other new topics and the latest news. This happens when the first published information may not actually be the most reliable.

To counter this, Google states that the topic is evolving so quickly that it can be detected whenever various sources have not yet been considered. In these particular cases, Google says PhoneArena says users will have to come back later to see when more resources finally started to weight.

Google new feature rollout

At some point last year, Google began including certain messages when search engines didn’t match a user’s search results well. In the recent About This Results panel just published by Google, Google search users find more information about the sources used in the app and are really confident in the answers they receive. You can feel it.

Google also states that across the new features, the ultimate goal is to help give users more context about search results. This gives users a more confident assessment of the information they can find online. The new notification will be rolled out in the United States, and certain users will be able to access this new feature in other regions in the coming months.

This new feature is intended to combat false information that notifies users, at least when Google itself isn’t confident in its search results. Whenever a topic doesn’t have a source, Google will notify you and help you make better decisions about whether you need to trust the source.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

