Bill Maher dumps Facebook, Google in the trash for suppressing Wuhan’s laboratory leak theory: “You were wrong!”





“Real-time” host Bill Maher has blown up a big tech company in an “exorbitant” effort to curb the Wuhan coronavirus lab leak theory.

“Facebook has banned posts about COVID from the lab for four months, and of course even the Biden administration is currently investigating this,” Maher said in a panel discussion. “A Wall Street Journal reporter asked the head of Google’s health department, and he realized that Google wouldn’t do an autofill search for the Coronavirus Lab like any other question, the man said. The search is reliable information. This is to make sure that you are not guiding people to a path that you can tell is not.

“Well, you were wrong, Google and Facebook!” Maher continued. “I don’t know! The reason we want you is because we’re checking this —!”

“He wants to make sure that the first thing users see is the CDC, the information from the WHO I’m checking. The WHO is very corrupt about a lot of information — And the CDC was wrong for many s —. It’s ridiculous that I can’t look up this information! “Maher continued.

HBO Star then aimed at YouTube to remove the Bret Weinstein podcast, which discussed ivermectin as a potential treatment for COVID.

“YouTube shouldn’t tell me what I can see about ivermectin. Ivermectin is not a registered Republican, it’s a drug!” Exclaimed Maha. “I don’t know if it works, and many other doctors don’t.”

Early in the conversation, Maher denounced the “political side” of Labrique’s theory given last year and emphasized that “there is nothing political” about wondering how the pandemic began. ..

“China is doing bad things,” Maher said before listing the actions of the Chinese Communist Party, including closing Hong Kong newspapers and imprisoning Uighur Muslims in concentration camps. “Liberals don’t want to say anything. [the Chinese are] With Asians [the liberals] They don’t think too clearly about this, so they confuse it here with anti-Asian hate crimes. It has nothing to do with-one has nothing to do with the other. “

