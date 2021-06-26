Here’s what iOS 15 tells us about iPhone 13





There’s a way to go before officially seeing the iPhone 13, but Apple has already revealed the key factors that power the phones that will be released this fall. iOS 15 is software that runs on Apple’s new iPhone and was already in the hands of developers before the public beta was released in July.

iOS 15 is included in an extensive list of features, and Apple covered many of them during its preview at the Worldwide Developer Conference in June. Other hidden features of iOS 15 are flying under the radar, but you can find out about them by looking at Apple’s public documentation on iOS updates and talking to people who used the early developer beta. I can do it.

Apple talked about all the features like managing notifications, distracting existing apps like maps, and focusing to eliminate updates, but especially for the other aspect of iOS 15, especially the iPhone 13. I’m silent about useful software update features. However, some of the features announced by Apple show some potential features of future phones. Apple may not have announced anything official about the iPhone 13, but in a way, what’s shown in iOS 15 has taught us a lot.

Here are some predictions about iPhone 13 based on what you’ve seen since iOS 15.

You are getting more augmented reality apps on iPhone 13

It’s no secret that Apple sees many possibilities in augmented reality. For years, developer tools have been deployed to help app makers incorporate AR functionality into their products. Apple also sings from its own songsheet and adds immersive walk instructions using AR to the iOS 15 version of the map. The parade of AR apps for the iPhone should continue thanks to RealityKit 2, another developer toolset that promises to help app makers create more immersive AR experiences.

If you don’t have the hardware to support AR, this is focused on AR. And it’s true that some of these features are already supported by Apple-designed processors. For example, the map’s immersive gait feature requires a phone with at least an A12 Bionic chip or later (basically an iPhone XR and the included device). afterwards). But AR isn’t just about processing power.

The LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro Max may be included in more iPhone 13 models. (Image credit: Future)

For the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has added a LiDAR sensor to the rear camera array. Primarily, this sensor helps improve portrait photography by improving depth scanning, but it can also support AR features such as accurately overlaying virtual objects in real space. As more phones can support such features, developers are more motivated to add AR capabilities to their software, so it’s no surprise that Apple can add LiDAR to entry-level iPhones.

Sure, this is a popular rumor on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and both rumored phones are said to use the LiDAR sensor that Apple introduced in recent Pro models. The existence of RealityKit 2 hasn’t confirmed that, but it emphasizes Apple’s desire to get AR capabilities in the hands of more iPhone users.

iPhone 13: Expect a better microphone and front camera

Unless you use Face ID to unlock your iPhone, you probably won’t think much about the TrueDepth camera on the front of your iPhone. However, given the significant changes Apple introduced in FaceTime in iOS 15, it’s easy to predict that Apple will somehow improve the front camera of the iPhone 13. You need a camera that can bring your best face to the front.

iOS 15 FaceTime (image credit: Apple)

However, the improvements in FaceTime in iOS 15 are as much about sound as video. FaceTime has a spatial audio feature that makes people voice as if they were coming from the position of the face on the iPhone screen. FaceTime’s new microphone mode includes audio separation to minimize background noise and a wide spectrum to include more ambient audio. Imagine an iPhone 13 mic tuned to optimize these improvements is not a big leap in logic.

That said, previous iPhone 13 rumors have mostly mentioned new phone microphones or TrueDepth cameras, except that the notch that houses the front camera may shrink on all models. not. We wouldn’t be surprised if Apple had more to say in the fall.

The adaptive 120Hz display seems like a solid bet for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Based on the features of iOS 15 that Apple has discussed so far, we will spend a lot of time looking at the iPhone screen this fall. In addition to FaceTime calls in SharePlay sessions to watch videos, Maps has a new Guides Home that stores all travel guides, Safari has a new design suitable for one-handed web surfing, and Photos The memory function becomes more interactive. You can play, jump and adjust the music.

Many of these activities will benefit from a screen that refreshes faster than the 60Hz currently supported by existing iPhones. So, we believe that the features in iOS 15 are just proof that Apple is adding a dynamically adjusted refresh rate, as rumored to be on the iPhone 13 Pro model.

Fast refresh rates, such as the expected 120Hz rate of iPhone 13 Pro, make scrolling smoother and make the video experience more immersive. It’s important for Apple to catch up, as it’s provided by many major Android smartphones like the Galaxy S21 lineup and the OnePlus 9 Pro. You can also adjust the refresh rate to match your on-screen activity so that more static actions can reduce the refresh rate and extend battery life. This is what the iPhone absolutely needs based on the performance of the iPhone 12 Pro in battery tests.

Faster refresh rates for the iPhone 13 Pro won’t be achieved until Apple announces it, but iOS 15 should be pretty sure that this rumor will come true.

Expect to hear about the A15 Bionic neural engine

iOS 15 pulls pages out of Google’s books by using artificial intelligence to identify the text in the photo. With live text, you can tap the text in the photo to copy it into a note, or search for an address or phone number. Similarly, the new visual lookup feature allows you to swipe up on a photo to find more information about the subject of the shot, such as spots, flowers, and animals.

Live text for iOS 15 (image credit: Apple)

This type of functionality requires a lot of processing power. Therefore, LiveText and VisualLookUp are also iOS15 features and require an A12 Bionic processor or later. There is no doubt that the A15 also includes a powerful neural engine that supports these features. When Apple announces a new processor for the iPhone 13, I think we’ll spend a lot of time talking about the AI ​​features it enables. Chip performance improvements and graphics rendering capabilities.

How is the camera functioning?

Sometimes what the company doesn’t tell you tells a lot about what they’re saying. And so far, Apple has barely mentioned improvements to the camera app in iOS 15. Apple’s iOS 15 documentation includes two features, including improved panoramic capture and the ability to zoom in and out when capturing QuickTake videos by swiping up and down. .. Neither of these features gained a lot of stage time during the preview of iOS 15 at WWDC.

iPhone 12 camera (image credit: Tom’s Guide)

There are already rumors that the iPhone 13’s camera has changed significantly, especially with the iPhone 13 Pro. Both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will get new 6-element lenses for ultra-wide cameras to improve image quality. The sensor shift stabilization introduced in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to find a way to Apple’s other phones, resulting in more stable video and less shake.

The fact that Apple isn’t too particular about camera features when talking about iOS 15 isn’t a sign that the iPhone 13 isn’t focusing too much on photography. Rather, we think it’s because Apple says a lot about camera improvements when the iPhone 13 comes out in the fall.

Faster 5G connection

iOS 15 promises some improvements to the iPhone, which basically has 5G connectivity, and currently four iPhone 12 models, but we can expect the iPhone 13 to join those ranks. According to Apple, 5G iPhones running iOS 15 can back up and restore backups to iCloud, stream audio and video, download Apple TV Plus shows, sync photos, and read Apple News Plus articles offline. You can enjoy a faster 5G connection when updating. These phones can also prioritize 5G if the Wi-Fi connection on the network is slow.

You imagine that 5G improvements for iPhone 13 aren’t the only ones. The iPhone 13 will reportedly use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 modem. This is a smaller and more efficient 5 nanometer modem than the iPhone 12 7 nanometer modem. Phones with X60 can also aggregate data from both mmWave and sub. At the same time 6GHz 5G, which should improve speed.

Combining that rumored hardware upgrade with the software improvements that iOS 15 provides for 5G phones should improve the 5G experience when you upgrade to iPhone 13.

