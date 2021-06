Google now informs you when your search results are bullish * t

Ever wondered how reliable these search results are for the ever-changing latest stories? Yeah, I’m not. But I should probably run before saying it.

Google will notify you when search results are changing rapidly, centered around break stories. Some searches will pop up a warning that these results appear to be changing rapidly. The subheadings explain that if the topic is new, it may take some time for trusted sources to add results. In a blog post, the company recommends checking again later when users find more results.

“We have trained our systems to detect that topics are evolving rapidly and that different sources have not yet been considered. When more information from a wider range of sources may be available. Will display a notification that it may be best to check again later. “

The sample Google search screenshot above features a search query ufo that shot a 106mph move that is a direct reference to a recent tabloid story about a 2016 UFO sighting in Wales. When I try to recreate that message, it doesn’t work. I tried. Apparently, this feature only works at the moment of important breaking news.

This effort is part of Google’s recent efforts to help users with search literacy and to better understand the full context of what they are searching for. In April 2020, the companyreleaseda feature will notify users that there aren’t enough matches in their search, and in February 2021, we’ll add an about tag next to most search results, if available. Shows a brief Wikipedia description of the site being displayed.

But Google isn’t always this reliable. The following tweet shows an example of Google that mistakenly displayed incorrect information during a mass shooting. Too often, early reports are inaccurate and / or deliberately misinformation and disseminated.

The far-right troll is creating a conspiracy theory about Geary Danley. He was described as being married to an interested person, Marilou Danley. pic.twitter.com/fy0LstFKJC

— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) October 2, 2017

Social media researchers, including Lenny Diresta of the Stanford Internet Observatory, welcomed this new change through a tweet.

It’s still unclear which sources Google has determined to be credible in certain search results and whether it is necessary to consider the number of credible sources before a news topic with a suspicious trend loses its label. You can expect the topic to become clearer as the functionality becomes more widespread.

This new warning label does help eliminate false information, but sadly, such “data invalidity” is always abused as long as the evil exists.







