Pennsylvania Congressman Mary Gay Scanlon Undertakes Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google





High-tech giants like Google and Facebook dominate the digital economy with vast amounts of data collected from consumers and businesses.

But what if users could easily retrieve data such as photos, friend lists, customer reviews, and move them to rival platforms? Will it boost competition and curb the market power of big tech giants in the Americas?

This is the concept behind a bill sponsored by US Congressman Mary Gayscanron (Democratic Party of Pennsylvania), one of the leaders in Congress’s ambitious antitrust efforts. Earlier this week, the House Judiciary Committee submitted the Scanlons bill and five other bills targeting Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

The bill is the culmination of a 16-month parliamentary survey that found that the digital economy was so concentrated that few companies controlled the online search, social media, or advertising markets. The proposed law, among other things, prohibits large tech companies from supporting their products on their platforms, prevents them from acquiring businesses that pose a competitive threat, and funds the enforcement of federal antitrust laws. We will raise the application fee for the merger.

Scanlon, a Democrat in Delaware County, said in an interview Friday that these new era monopolies grew very rapidly and unregulated, but now have serious implications for Americans and small businesses. Stated. It’s time to do something about it.

The Scanlons bill addresses the more daunting topic of data portability and interoperability.

Proponents of the bill argue that one of the reasons large tech companies maintain market power is that it’s difficult for consumers and businesses to switch services. For example, social media users may not be able to easily download photos and personal information and navigate to another site. Instead, users need to start from scratch and re-upload content and information that has been accumulated over the years. Even if consumers are dissatisfied with existing platforms, high switching costs can keep them stuck.

Scanlon says it will also have serious implications for small businesses. Companies that sell products on online marketplaces can be effectively trapped if they can’t convey a five-star rating and a positive reputation for customer reviews that attract consumers to their products.

According to Scanlon, Amazon, Google, and Facebook all have reviews and client contacts. [Small businesses] You’ll be trapped in those big platforms.

The solution proposed by Scanlons is to require the largest tech companies to easily port user data. Not only does it benefit consumers, it also provides new entrants with access to the data they need to grow and compete.

The law also requires data interoperability, allowing users to communicate between competing services. Scanlon compared this concept with email, which allows Microsoft Outlook users to send and receive messages with Gmail users. The bill also requires companies that handle data transfers to do so securely and privately. Many of the details are entrusted to the Federal Trade Commission, which develops and enforces the rules.

Facebook has promoted data portability legislation, expanding the types of information users can transfer to other services in April, but critics say the company hasn’t done enough yet. In 2019, Facebook released a report asking if some data, such as a user’s contact list, needs to be portable because it contains information about users who did not choose to forward.

A Facebook spokesperson did not mention Scanlons’ law in an email statement, but called the entire antitrust package a poison to the Americas tech industry. In a letter to lawmakers, Apple said interoperability puts the platform seriously incentives for innovation and gives third parties the freedom to take advantage of Apple’s investment and efforts. Amazon and Google officials did not return a request for comment.

Antitrust laws should promote competition, protect consumers, and not punish successful American companies, according to a Facebook statement. The surest way to address the challenges facing the Internet today is to address areas of greatest concern to people, such as content moderation, election integrity, and privacy, and the products they depend on. Don’t try to dismantle the service.

The future of antitrust law remains uncertain in Democratic-controlled parliaments. The effort is already faced with intensive lobbying and backlash from California lawmakers headquartered in three targeted high-tech giants. But Scanlon said the bill had bipartisan support.

This affects Americans across the country, and the legislatures of both parties are concerned, she said.

