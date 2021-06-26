Eight Founders and Leaders Emphasize FinTech and DeepTech as Bristol’s Top Sector – TechCrunch





The UK is becoming more and more popular as the perfect place to start a tech company. According to TechNation, China is rapidly catching up with China in terms of technology investment, with VC investment reaching a record of $ 15 billion in 2020. Despite the global health crisis, London remained an investor favorite. British cities make up one-fifth of Europe’s top 20 cities, with names such as Oxford, Dublin, Edinburgh and Cambridge coming to the fore in 2020.

Bristol was particularly popular with tech investors last year, with local businesses raising $ 414 million in 2020, making it the third largest tech investment city in the UK. According to the Whitecaps 2019-2020 Ecosystem Report, the city also has the highest per capita fintech startups in the UK outside of London.

The city’s private and public sector efforts to modernize the city have helped it rank among the top smart cities in the UK and have attracted many tech entrepreneurs. Being close to London means it’s a good option for founders looking for a more affordable stay while leveraging the capital’s financial resources. The University of Bristol also has the largest robot engineering department in Europe.

Bristol also has an important startup accelerator, SETsquared. In collaboration with five universities, Bath, Bristol, Excelter, Southampton and Sally, Accelerators have helped more than 4,000 entrepreneurs and helped startups raise a total of 1.8 billion. Other startup support players include the new Science Creates VC Fund and TechSPARK Engine Shed, founded by entrepreneur Harry Destecroix.

Bristol’s major startups include Graphcore, Open Bionics, Ultraleap, Immersive Labs and Five AI.

To better understand the state of the city’s technology ecosystem and the outlook for investors, we surveyed the founders, leaders and executives involved in developing Bristol’s startup ecosystem.

Research has shown that the city has a solid outlook for renewable energy, zero-carbon and fintech startups. Robotics, VR, biotechnology, quantum, digital and deep technology are also promising fields. When it comes to the investment scene, Bristol has a healthy angel network, but the city doesn’t have an institutional VC, but London is only accessible by car or train, so this isn’t a big deal.

investigated:

Coralie Hassanaly, Innovation Consultant, DRIAD Pete Read, CEO and Founder, Persona Education Kiran Krishnamurthy, CEO, AI Labs Simon Hall, Director, Airway Medical Ben Miles, CEO, Spin Up Science Rupert Baines, Former CEO, UltraSoC Mathieu Johnsson, CEO Co-founder, Marble Chris Erven, CEO, KETS Quantum Security Coralie Hassanaly, Innovation Consultant, DRIAD

Which sector is Bristol’s technology ecosystem strong? What are you most excited about? Bristol is strong in renewable, zero-carbon innovation, fintech and robotics. It is weak in Industry 4.0.

Which is the most interesting startup in Bristol? Graphcore, LettUs Grow, Open Bionics, Ultraleap, Yellow Dog.

Who are Bristol’s tech investors? What is their focus? I think there is a lot of focus on FinTech.

Do you think people will stay in Bristol or move as they move to work from home? Bristol is a great middle ground between a dynamic metropolis (and not too far from London) and access to the lovely countryside. Working from home can be expected to attract new residents in the coming years.

Who are the major start-ups in the city (investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)? Aimee Skinner, Abigail Frear, Stuart Harrison.

Where do you think the urban tech scene will be in five years? The second largest city of innovation in the UK.

Pete Read, CEO and Founder of Persona Education

Which sector is Bristol’s technology ecosystem strong? What are you most excited about? Bristol is strong in media / animation, educational technology, social impact, health and science. I am most excited about the potential to reach and have a positive impact on millions of students through edtech and online learning. Weak in hardware and fintech.

Which is the most interesting startup in Bristol? Kaedim, Persona Education, OneBigCircle.

Who are Bristol’s tech investors? What is their focus? For example, there are some very active technology investment networks that come from several angles, such as university-led private angels and groups of technology incubators. What’s great is that we all work together and share resources, ideas and expertise in initiatives such as The Engine Shed and Silicon Gorge.

Do you think people will stay in Bristol or move as they move to work from home? Would anyone else move in because Bristol has a great urban lifestyle with easy access to the countryside and southwest / Wales holiday spots and an international airport 20 minutes from the center?

Who are the major start-ups in the city (investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)? Jerry Barnes of Bristol PE Club. TechSPARK’s Abby Frear; Rocketmakers’ Briony Phillips; Jacque Jordan-SETsquared’s Connelly.

Where do you think the city’s technology scene will be five years from now? With so much support and rapid development, it will grow, attract more investment and undoubtedly attract more in the international scene five years from now.

AI Labs, CEO, Kiran Krishnamurthy

Which sector is Bristol’s technology ecosystem strong? What are you most excited about? Our technology ecosystem is strong in the aerospace and defense sectors. We are excited about the range and scale of AI-powered digital transformation opportunities available in this sector. The main weakness of this sector is the slow pace of change, especially due to the current pandemic.

Which is the most interesting startup in Bristol? Graphcore and Yellow Dog.

Who are Bristol’s tech investors? What is their focus? Compared to the UK technology sector average, Bristol has a very low percentage of established companies (4% vs. 8%), a high percentage of seed stage companies (42% vs. 37%) and a high mortality rate. (21% vs. 17%). Its especially young ecosystem.

Do you think people will stay in Bristol or move as they move to work from home? People migrating from London may enter Bristol due to transportation connections, strong ecosystems and the beautiful nature of the city.

Even if Bristol turns out to be San Francisco, Europe, where do you think the city’s tech scene will be five years from now?

Airway Medical Director, Simon Hall

Which sector is Bristol’s technology ecosystem strong? Bristol is strong in the medical technology, veterinary and industrial sectors.

Do you think people will stay in Bristol or move as they move to work from home? Do other people move in? Others have moved in.

Who are the major start-ups in the city (investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)? SET squared.

Where do you think the urban tech scene will be in five years? Significant growth is expected in five years.

Spin Up Science, CEO, Ben Miles

Which sector is Bristol’s technology ecosystem strong? What are you most excited about? Our sector suffers from weak researcher entrepreneurship and a low percentage of deep tech spinout activities from prestigious universities. We are most excited about the gradual changes in activity we have seen over the last two years and the shift in culture to innovation.

Which is the most interesting startup in Bristol? RosaBiotech, Albaotherm, CytoSeek.

Who are Bristol’s tech investors? What is their focus? Moderate strength in shallow technology; currently not good at deep technology.

Do you think people will stay in Bristol or move as they move to work from home? Do other people move in? People are moving in.

Who are the major start-ups in the city (investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)? Spin Up Science, Science Creates, Science Angel Syndicate.

Where do you think the urban tech scene will be in five years? Very strong in deep technology with entrepreneurs, incubators and investors’ invested local communities.

UltraSoC, Former CEO, Rupert Baines

Which sector is Bristol’s technology ecosystem strong? What are you most excited about? Bristol is strong in wireless (5G, 60 GHz, etc.), semiconductors (especially processors, AI / ML, parallel architecture), robotics, and other hard tech / deep technologies.

Which is the most interesting startup in Bristol? Graphcore, Ultraleap, Blu Wireless, Five AI.

Who are Bristol’s tech investors? What is their focus? It’s limited. There are angels, but few funds are locally focused.

Do you think people will stay in Bristol or move as they move to work from home? Do other people move in? Almost the same: People choose to live in Bristol / Bath because of their quality of life. Most of my work is already an outside commute to London.

Who are the major start-ups in the city (investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)? Nigel Toon, Simon Knowles, Stan Boland, David May, Nick Sturge.

Where do you think the urban tech scene will be in five years? With more processor and hardware activity, it becomes much more powerful.

Marble, CEO and co-founder, Mathieu Johnsson

Which sector is Bristol’s technology ecosystem strong? What are you most excited about? Bristol has powerful robotics, aerospace, and renewable energy scenes. I’m most excited to see how Bristol’s aerospace heritage is reflected in the companies that will define the industry of the future. Venture capital in London is less than two hours away by train, but the investor ecosystem is weak.

Which is the most interesting startup in Bristol? Graphcore, Ultra Leap, Open Bionics.

Do you think people will stay in Bristol or move as they move to work from home? I think Bristol will be more attractive.

Who are the major start-ups in the city (investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)? I’m Tom Carter from Ultraleap and Joel Gibbard from Open Bionics.

Where do you think the city’s tech scene will be five years from now as you get closer to London and Cambridge?

KETS Quantum Security, CEO, Chris Erven

Which sector is Bristol’s technology ecosystem strong? What are you most excited about? Bristol has a powerful biotechnology, quantum, digital and science-based / deep technology ecosystem. I’m thrilled with this eclectic city of exciting people with different ideas.

Which is the most interesting startup in Bristol? Who are the members and graduates of QTEC, SETsquared, or UnitDX?

Who are Bristol’s tech investors? What is their focus? Very early / early, mostly angels.

Do you think people will stay in Bristol or move as they move to work from home? Will other people move in? Probably move in! Beautiful green spaces around, lots of interesting independent shops. And you can commute from (almost) London.

Who are the major start-ups in the city (investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)? Incubators QTEC, QTIC, SETsquared, UnitDX. Bristol Private Equity Club; Harry Desute Croix.

Where do you think the urban tech scene will be in five years? It has better startups and VCs.

