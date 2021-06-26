Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to download and play the Indian version of PUBG Mobile on Windows and Mac





PUBG Mobile fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of the iconic online multiplayer battle royale game. Gamers using Android smartphones are already enjoying Battlegrounds Mobile India through the beta version of the game released on June 17th. But what about PC gamers? When will anyone playing games on a Windows or Mac device be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India? Well, there’s good news and bad news for PC gamers.

The bad news is that the Korean developer behind PUBG Mobile, Krafton, hasn’t announced the PC version of Battlegrounds Mobile India yet. Fortunately, there are still ways for Windows and Mac users to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their PCs and laptops. Gamers can use the Android emulator to download Battlegrounds Mobile India to their PC or laptop.

What is an emulator?

Emulators are tools that allow gamers to imitate smartphone apps on their computers. The emulator can run on both Windows PCs and Macs. To access Battlegrounds Mobile India using the Android emulator, gamers must make sure they are running Android 5.11 OS or later. Your system (PC or laptop) must also have at least 2GB of RAM to support Battlegrounds Mobile India.

List of some of the best Android emulators

LDPlayer-This emulator runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, so it can support Battlegrounds Mobile India. LDPlayer is compatible with both Windows PCs and laptops.

Bluestacks-This is one of the most famous Android emulators compatible with both Windows and Mac devices. It also works on Android 7.1 Nougat. Apart from Battlegrounds Mobile India, it can support a variety of other Android apps.

NoxPlayer-This is another Android emulator that works on Windows and Mac devices. Works on Android 7.1 Nougat.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India to Windows and Mac PC / Laptops

Step 1: Download the Android emulator from the official website.For example, you can download Bluestacks from the official website Step 2: Once downloaded, install the emulator on your device Step 3: Launch the emulator and search the Google Play Store Step 4: Use your ID to search the Google Play Store Log on to Step 5: Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India Step 6: Download the game to your PC Step 7: Launch Battlegrounds Mobile India and download additional files Step 8: Log in with your Twitter, Facebook ID Access Battlegrounds Mobile India on your PC, laptop

The Korean developers of the game Krafton are adding support for more and more devices, so Battlegrounds Mobile India may not work on certain devices even after using the Android emulator.

How to access Battlegrounds Mobile India on your PC without an emulator

There is no way to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on your PC or laptop without using the Android emulator. However, the PC version of the game has never been actually banned in the country, so PC users can still access the original PUBG.

PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 due to security concerns. The game has been banned along with hundreds of other Chinese apps. However, this does not include the PC version of PUBG.

Also read: Launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India: Failure to follow these rules may result in account blockage

Also read: Battleground Mobile India: How to download the PUBG Mobile India version from the Google Play Store?

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta is now available on some Google Play players

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos