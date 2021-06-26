Cybercriminals target medical devices connected to the Internet





Nick Sturgeon leads a 16Tech IU Health lab designed to protect medical devices from hacking. (Photo courtesy of Mike Dickbernd, provided by IU Health)

A small space of just 450 square feet in the former garage of the 16 Tech Innovation District, packed with computer equipment.

But in a lab that’s been open for about a month, four Indiana University Health information technology specialists are testing hundreds or thousands of medical devices, from blood pressure monitors to electrocardiograms. I’m about to get started.

They are on a mission to ensure that hackers cannot break into the patient’s medical device and shut it down, or worse, freeze the entire hospital network.

Hackers show security experts at a safety conference that outsiders can remotely control insulin pumps to deliver lethal doses or cause a fatal electric shock to a patient’s pacemaker. I did. The security team is working to make the possibilities unrealistic.

Hackers are sneaking into medical devices, shutting down hospital computer networks by freezing electronic medical records, and demanding millions of dollars through ransomware.

Hospitals are increasingly connecting their devices to the Internet to keep doctors and other healthcare professionals up-to-date on how patients respond to medications and other treatments. However, every connection comes at a cost. It increases the risk of being hacked.

Nick Sturgeon, director of information services at IU Health, which founded the institute at 16Tech, said the lack of better words opened up a sort of playground for cybercriminals.

Healthcare is not the only industry vulnerable to hacking. The Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, was removed by hackers in April as a result of one password being compromised. The company eventually made a request and paid the hacker a ransom of over $ 4 million.

The following month, hackers were forced to shut down JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier, and nine beef processing plants nationwide.

But for years, the medical industry has been a prey to cybercriminals aiming to steal patient data and make hospitals a major target for ransomware attacks.

According to a Comparitech study, ransomware attacks on hospitals and healthcare companies resulted in more than $ 20 billion in revenue losses, proceedings and ransom payments in 2020 alone.

Also, as the use of telemedicine and other virtual care during pandemics increases, healthcare providers and patients are increasingly dependent on medical devices to stay in touch.

Nationally, cybersecurity has become a federal top priority. Last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order outlining federal measures to improve the country’s cybersecurity, including medical devices.

Large hospitals and universities across the country are beginning to set up sophisticated laboratories to keep their networks secure.

The University of Michigan’s Archimedes Center for Healthcare and Device Security was established to help manufacturers and industry professionals navigate cybersecurity risks.

The Massachusetts General Hospital Medical Device Plug and Play Lab is designed to test medical networks and be bulletproof to cyber hackers.

In addition, national hacker conferences, especially Def Cons Biohacking Village, have shown the medical industry its weaknesses and ways to keep systems safe.

Scott Shackelford

However, some cybersecurity experts say that hospitals and healthcare systems still have a big job to do, especially keeping medical devices safe. For example, a typical hospital bed has 10 to 15 devices connected, many of which are vulnerable to attack.

Also, when a patient returns home, pacemakers, insulin pumps, and other electronic devices can be attacked if the hacker can do the basic coding.

Therefore, there are all these legacy systems, and in some cases insulin pumps running Windows XP. For example, Scott Shackelford, chair of the cybersecurity program at Indiana University in Bloomington, said.

Unfortunately, there are many ways to use these systems, and while backdoors alone are no longer available, some front doors remain wide open, he said.

For example, infusion pumps can easily be hacked if the hospital cannot find a way to ensure safety. An infusion pump system is basically a medical pump connected to a small computer designed to deliver medicine to a patient.

Tim Seawell

Therefore, hackers are co-founders and chief technology officers of Reveal Risk, a carmel-based cybersecurity specialist, that can attack their computers, much like laptops and data center servers. One Tim Sewell said. On that network. Often you are running a Windows operating system. So they can attack it like any other.

It is unclear whether Indiana hospitals are at risk from hacker attacks on medical devices. Some hospital systems declined to comment or said they were unaware of the large-scale attack.

As far as I know, the IU Health sturgeon said. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t.

According to Sturgeon, the new IU Health Lab is designed to look at potentially vulnerable devices and find ways to prevent them before they occur.

He and his three IT professionals plan to test a huge range of devices. He said we obviously don’t want to test living individuals. Therefore, in this lab, if a problem is discovered, you can bring it to a safe and confined place to understand the impact.

Some other Indiana hospital systems have contracts with outside experts to keep their devices safe. The Community Health Network recently said it has partnered with Indianapolis-based cybersecurity consulting firm Trimedx to strengthen the warranty on connected medical devices.

Patient safety is our priority, including cyber safety, spokeswoman Chris Kirschner said.

Franciscan Health is aware of cyber threats to patient safety, but said it has no plans to set up an in-house lab to test the device, as IU Health does.

Franciscan said in a short statement that the entire cybersecurity program is growing and maturing.

At IU Health, sturgeon has spent most of the year setting protocols and procedures to make hospital testing systems as rigorous as possible. He said the last thing he wanted to do was unnecessarily warn medical device makers.

He said he wanted to make sure that all the ducks were in line when he actually started the test.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos