Realme C11 (2021) 6.5 inch HD + display, 5,000mAh battery released in India: price, specifications





The Realme C11 (2021) was quietly launched in India. The new Realme phone is a tweaked variant of the Realme C11 that debuted last year. The specifications are inferior to last year’s model, but the design is the same. The Realme C11 (2021) comes with a rear camera, a 20: 9 display, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also includes an octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. In addition, the Realme C11 (2021) has up to 256GB of expandable storage.

Realme C11 (2021) pricing and availability details in India

The price of Realme C11 (2021) in India is set to Rs. 6,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. This phone is listed on the Realme.com website for purchase in cool blue and cool gray colors.

Realme C11 (2021) was initially sold in Russia and the Philippines. In the Philippines, it made its debut at 4,990 Philippine pesos (about 7,600 rupees).

To give some perspective, the original Realme C11 was launched last year at Rs in India. 7,499 with the same 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. However, that model is no longer available on the Realme.com site. At the time of submitting this story, it was still on Flipkart.

Realme C11 (2021) specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Realme C11 (2021) runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and features a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a screen-to-screen ratio of 89.5%. I am. Body ratio. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core SoC with 2GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Realme C11 (2021) has one 8-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and LED flash. This is different from last year’s Realme C11, which came with dual rear cameras. There is a 5 megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

In terms of storage, the Realme C11 (2021) has 32GB of onboard storage and supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) that is inserted into a dedicated slot. Connection options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports wired reverse charging, allowing users to charge other phones via an OTG cable.

