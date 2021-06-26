Mario Golf Super Rush-How to Get a Chrome Badge





Golf is fairly standard for the sport as a whole, and the goal is to hit the ball into the hole with as few strokes as possible from hole to hole. Developer Camelot wasn’t just happy with the Mario Golf game. We’ve tried to include a single-player story mode that players can enjoy. This mode is known as a golf adventure in the new Mario Golf Super Rush, and one of the first goals is to unlock the Chrome badge.

How to get a chrome badge

The Mario Golf Super Rush Golf Adventure Mode badge basically acts as a ranking of your journey up to that point. The Mii characters used in this mode have levels, but badges allow you to go further to previously inaccessible locations.

At the start of the Gold Adventure, you will only have a steel badge with access to basic training and the first contest. However, getting a Chrome badge is a necessary step forward.

Obtaining a Chrome badge will take some time, so be sure to check your initial referrals before doing all available training. Eventually, you will be notified about the first course challenge you can take in speed golf in Bonnie Green and that it will start the next day.

After sleeping in the bed at home, getting up and going out, the tournament starts in 30 minutes and is told to arrive 5 minutes early. However, you don’t have to wait and you can follow the red arrow to go straight to that location. Once you arrive and start, play the first 8 holes that act as a preliminary round that needs to be cut so you can continue. At this point you should be able to manage this, so go back to your home and go to sleep after you’re done now.

It’s the second day, so you can go back to where you started the round the day before, back nine the tournament, and hopefully take the lead. If you succeed here, your Chrome badge will be unlocked and you can move on to Rock Ridge Lake and your next opportunity.

Mario Golf Super Rush is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. If you need more help with your game, check out all the other guides as well.

