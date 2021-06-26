Google algorithm turned this Zurich engineer into the infamous serial killer “sadist”





Imagine searching Google for your name and finding your image linked to a Wikipedia article about serial killers and rapists who go by the same name. It can upset your life, right? What happened to Zurich-based engineer Frist Georgiev? Georgiev was once scrolling through his inbox when he came across an email from one of his ex-colleagues.

In a blog post, Georgiev said after reading the email, he opened Google and entered his name in the search bar. And yes, his colleague wasn’t wrong. Google showed an image of Georgiev, but on the Wikipedia page of the Bulgarian serial killer who was executed on August 28, 1980.

The engineer thought someone was trying to stop his elaborate prank, but when he opened the Wikipedia page, he couldn’t find his photo there. “It turns out that Google’s Knowledge Graph algorithm somehow mistakenly associated my photo with a Wikipedia article about serial killers,” he wrote in his blog. Georgiev added that his name was neither special nor unique, so it was surprising and strange. “There are literally hundreds of people with my name, but nevertheless, my personal photo was eventually associated with a serial killer,” he said.

After laughing with some friends, Georgiev took this development seriously and realized a darker path it might have taken. After reading a Wikipedia article, he found that he and the murderer were two different people, but said, “One is not so sure.” Georgiev added that the fact that algorithms used by billions of people can easily bend information in such a way is really scary.

Georgiev said that anyone on the Internet needs to take care of Internet representatives. “The prevalence of fake news and call-out culture has literally made everyone anonymous and not vulnerable,” he said. Zurich-based engineers say that small mistakes like the one he faced are very likely to lead to “small inconveniences to disasters” and can damage people’s careers and reputation within a few days. I added. Georgiev further said that the incident changed his view that such things happened only to others but not to him. “I was certainly wrong about that. Perhaps allowing a single internet company to” organize the world’s information “is probably not a great idea.

Georgiev later updated that this issue was fixed. Searching for Hristo Georgiev’s name does not attach an image of a Bulgarian serial killer known as a “sadist” to the Wikipedia page.

