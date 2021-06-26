DNA storage is the most important innovation you’ve never heard of





As the amount of data generated by Internet activity, digital devices and IoT sensors continues to grow at an aggressive rate, companies are running out of time to solve critical problems.

According to a recent IDC report, the amount of data created within the next five years will be more than double the amount generated since digital storage was used.

Less than 2% of the 64.2 ZB (68.9 billion TB) created last year was stored for a long time (the rest was overwritten or temporarily cached), but global data storage needs still increase total capacity It exceeds.

Hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs) perform great functions in retaining and providing the amount of data that everyday devices need to function, but both store large amounts of information for extended periods of time. Not suitable for.

When it comes to archive storage, Linear Tape-Open (LTO) magnetic tape dominates the roost, making it the lowest cost per capacity of any technology. The current generation tape, LTO-8, has a native capacity of 12 TB and can be purchased for just $ 75 (or $ 6.25 / TB).

However, while cost-effective, tape also has its weaknesses. It is difficult to find a particular file because the data can only be accessed serially. Enterprises also need to migrate to new tapes on a semi-regular basis to prevent data loss.

To solve the looming data crisis, researchers are looking for new ultra-dense, ultra-durable storage technologies. Several different candidates have emerged, but one concept looks particularly promising. It is a deoxyribonucleic acid, well known as DNA.

What is DNA Storage? How does it work?

DNA, the basic substance of living organisms, is composed of four molecular building blocks: adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and thymine (T). These compounds connect in pairs (AT and GC) to form the rung of the famous double helix ladder.

This structure can be used as a very dense and durable form of data storage by converting the binary 1s and 0s to a 4-letter genetic alphabet. It has been found that 1 gram of DNA can store 215 PB (220,000 TB) of data.

“DNA data storage is the process of encoding and decoding binary data with synthesized DNA strands,” said a spokeswoman for the DNA Data Storage Alliance (DDSA), founded last year by Microsoft, Western Digital, Twist Bioscience, and Illumina. The person in charge explained.

“To store data in DNA, encode the original digital data, then write it (synthesize using a chemical / biological process) and store it. When the stored data is needed again, the DNA The molecules are sequenced, the individual A, C, G, or T are displayed in sequence and remapped from the DNA base to 1 and 0. “

(Image credit: DNA Data Storage Alliance)

DNA is superior to current archive storage technology in almost every category. Recent papers have estimated that 9 TB of encoded DNA can be tucked into a space of only 1 mm ^ 3. In other words, the volume of one LTO cassette holds 2 million TB of data, which is about 167,000 times the capacity of LTO-8 tape.

In a real-world scenario, DNA could be used to store the entire YouTube (which is thought to host about 400,000 TB of new video each year) in a small refrigerator instead of a few acres of data center.

Unlike magnetic tape, which needs to be replaced every 10 or 2 years depending on usage, DNA lasts for thousands of years under the right conditions. This means that total cost of ownership (TCO) can be very low.

DNA is also very environmentally friendly because it is biodegradable, easily replicated, and consumes very little power beyond the energy required to produce the required climate.

But there are still many reasons why DNA hasn’t made tape storage obsolete. This technology is still in its infancy and will solve problems at almost every stage of the process, from encoding to compositing to sequencing.

According to Turguy Goker, director of Advance Development, LTO for storage company Quantum, it’s too early to “still bet on this horse.”

“Currently, DNA storage is swimming in volatile waters, and it will take years before we can safely move to commercial shores,” he explained.

High density and durable, but slow and expensive

Early signs may be promising, but there are still many hurdles to store before DNA begins to hit the global storage capacity problem. The main issues are related to cost and speed.

DNA requires a very special climate to prevent degradation. This is difficult to maintain and can be costly. Specifically, DNA should be kept at a very low temperature or exposed to carefully controlled airflow.

With current technology, the process of writing data to DNA is also very time consuming compared to existing technology. Until this is improved, DNA storage will not be available on a large scale.

“DNA writing is a chemical process, essentially much slower than what digital electronics are currently using,” Goker explains. “Writing to DNA-based storage without overcoming this barrier is like using a straw to empty the pool.”

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Billion Photos)

Reading the data stored in the DNA is also a challenge and increases the likelihood of errors during the sequencing process. For this reason, DDSA is a use case (to meet regulatory requirements) where early adopters of the technology use the technology in one write, one read (WORN), or one write, rarely read (WORSE). Expected to be used for storing specific data types, etc.).

Aside from technical issues, the lack of common standards must be addressed to ensure that DNA storage technologies are interoperable with each other and interoperable with legacy technologies.

However, as DNA storage attracts both attention and investment from governments, storage incumbents, and tech giants, work is underway to find solutions to these problems.

For example, the Director of National Intelligence of the United States launched the Molecular Information Storage (MIST) program last year with the goal of developing a DNA technology capable of writing 1 TB and reading 10 TB within 24 hours at a cost of less than $ 1,000. It is said. ..

Separately, Twist Bioscience has developed a method to increase DNA synthesis yields by a factor of 1,000 using a silicon platform that miniaturizes the required chemicals.

According to DDSA, data accuracy concerns are mitigated by scripts that can fix sequence problems. Organizations also believe that they have time to establish specifications that prevent fragmentation across the industry.

“Unlike synthesis for health care, which must be perfect, DNA storage can tolerate errors due to the correction algorithms commonly used in today’s storage. DNA storage pioneers mitigate this risk. We are already working on improving the encoding and error correction algorithms that accurately recover the data, “said a spokeswoman.

“As commercially viable DNA data storage methods and tools become better understood and more widely available, the Alliance will work with specific specifications and standards to facilitate the emergence of interoperable DNA. Consider creating encodings, physical interfaces, retention, file systems, etc.) A data storage-based solution that complements existing storage tiers. “

Is this the end of the tape?

The advent of DNA storage raises questions about the lasting usefulness of magnetic tape, but some believe it hasn’t been written on the wall yet.

For example, when asked if DNA felt threatened tape storage products, IBM gestured to improve tape density. This has also been tested and is true in the commercial context.

“As data volumes continue to grow exponentially around the world, tape technology remains the perfect solution for retaining, protecting, and restoring enterprise data in on-premises and hybrid cloud environments,” said IBM’s Flash Storage Division. Andy Walls, CTO and Chief Architect of IBM, said.

“It’s also the most environmentally friendly storage technology available, it consumes no power and lasts for decades, and because it continues to densify tapes, it’s one of IBM’s cartridges today. (Small than VHS cassettes) can hold incredible 60TB of compressed data. These rely on tape for the largest hyperscalers that rely on tape for cheap and reliable archive storage. There are some qualities that make the solution. “

Tape Storage Library (Image Credit: Shutterstock / kubais)

At the end of last year, IBM also announced that it had set a world record for area density with a prototype tape made of strontium ferrite (SrFe) developed by Fujifilm. This pair achieved a record of 317 GB / in ^ 2. This is equivalent to 580 TB per cartridge, indicating that there is a way to advance the tape before it reaches maximum density.

Although the attributes of DNA storage are most comparable to tape, Quantum believes that DNA is more likely to be incorporated into an existing setup than to completely replace existing technology.

“The tape shows no signs of disappearing quickly, especially for long-term on-premises archiving,” Goker said. “This is the most economical storage format per megabyte, it can store large amounts of data per cartridge, the running cost required is very low, and the data is stored offline, so it is the safest storage. It can also serve as an active archive, one of the media and an important and important feature for hyperscalers. ”

“If you work together, rather than seeing both storage options as competing, you need to make sure of their complementary nature. DNA coexists as a tiered system within a hyperscale data center. By doing so, it will complement the tape in the future. DNA is unlikely to replace magnetic tape in the coming years, but once read, it occupies the underlying layer as it is rarely used. It is ideal for big data archiving scenarios. “

However, tapes are unlikely to be used in the short term and are at the heart of enterprise storage systems, so tapes are stored, but decades-old technology is, in any case, a tsunami of data on the horizon. It doesn’t mean that you can endure it. Of R & D.

Tape capacity tends to nearly double with each LTO generation, significantly outpacing SSD and HDD capacity growth, but even this exponential expansion cannot exceed the amount of data generated.

The next frontier of data storage

If you believe in analysts, the data storage crisis will come to mind within the next five years. If storage technology isn’t in time, the results can be mixed.

For example, the inability to store a sufficient amount of data, whether caused by a cyberattack or a change in socioeconomic status, is well prepared for a company to recover from the turmoil. It means that it is not in order. The full value of the analysis remains undeveloped (and unknown) because companies have to deal with incomplete datasets.

From the consumer’s point of view, social media platforms, email companies, etc. may start deleting old data and posts, creating space for a constantly flowing river of fresh content. For example, Google recently announced that it will begin removing data attached to Gmail, Drive, and photo services from inactive accounts for more than two years.

DNA storage isn’t the only thing you want. Microsoft researchers are exploring the possibility of using a laser to etch data into quartz glass or store the data in holographic format within the crystal.

However, DNA with its unique set of properties and characteristics is probably the most savior.

According to Luis Ceze, a DNA storage expert at the University of Washington, it will take eight to ten years for DNA to be adopted in large-scale commercial situations. Other experts we consulted agreed with this evaluation.

However, Ceze also said that research trends are “favorable” and that “the boutique market for smaller data needs is already viable today.” Therefore, there is hope that you can win the battle against time and avoid data disasters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos