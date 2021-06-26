The POCO F3 GT India launch will take place as soon as the phone is BIS certified.





The POCO F3 GT will be introduced as a flagship smartphone with a 6.67-inch FHD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

POCO F3 GT India will be launched as soon as the phone gets BIS certification

A few weeks ago, POCO India director Anuj Sharma announced that the brand plans to launch a new F-series smartphone in the country in the third quarter of this year. The next-generation phone of this brand is called POCO F3 GT and will be introduced as a flagship product. Prior to launch, this device has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The POCO F3 GT will be the second F-series handset in Japan, following the hugely popular POCO F1 smartphone in 2018.

POCO F3 GT BIS certification suggests that launch in India is imminent

The new Xiaomi phone with model number M2104K10I has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. This model is said to belong to the following POCO F3 GT smartphones. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China has a similar model number, and it is already speculated that the same POCO F3 GT will be released in India.

The POCO India Director previously proposed that the POCO F3 GT arrive in India during the July-September period of the third quarter of this year. The smartphone has been approved by the regulatory authorities for its launch in India, so we can expect it to reach the country’s coast at some point next month. The brand could soon be making fun of the next F3 GT smartphone with a domestic social handle.

Functions and specifications of POCO F3 GT

If the POCO F3 GT is actually a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition for India, we can expect to offer a similar feature set. The new POCO F series mobile phones will be the first mobile phones in the country to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. The chipset can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. The device offers a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz to provide a smoother gaming experience.

For other specs, a 64MP primary camera module will be mounted on the back of the POCO F3 GT. The main sensor is said to be paired with an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP third sensor. As far as selfies are concerned, the new F-series phones are expected to provide a 16MP sensor on the front, which is placed in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen. Other features include a game trigger button, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,065mAh high-capacity battery that supports 67W fast charging.

POCO F3 GT pricing and availability in India

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is available in China with a starting price of around Rs 23,000. Therefore, the rebranded POCO F3 GT can be expected to be launched in India in a similar price range. Stay tuned for regular updates in this space as we’ll keep you updated in the coming days.

When will the POCO F3 GT be released in India? The POCO F3 GT has been officially confirmed to be available in the third quarter of this year, July-September. The device is already BIS certified. Which is the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor POCO phone in India? The upcoming POCO F3 GT will be India’s first smartphone powered by a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor that supports 5G networks. Which is the successor to POCO F1 in India? The future POCO F3 GT will be the successor to India’s POCO F1 smartphone. The new phone will feature game-centric features and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

