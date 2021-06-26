Kojima and Xbox may soon sign a new game deal, according to industry insiders





Industry insider Jeff Grab claims that Kojima Productions and Xbox are in the final stages of signing a new game deal.

So what does the new Kojima Productions game look like? We know he likes to mess with our hearts, so it’s always a risk of guessing what a famous director comes up with. However, according to Jeff Grubb of Games Beats, Kojima and Xbox may sign a new game deal.

As GameRant discovered, in Grubbs’ weekly Games Beat Decides podcast, Grubb said a deal between Kojima and the Xbox was imminent. This topic emerged as a result of discussions about what Xbox brought in portal creator Kim Swift to help develop cloud gaming. Xbox previously announced that Swift will “work with an independent studio to build games for the cloud.” Coincidentally, Kojima was previously interested in cloud gaming as the medium he wanted to undertake.

When co-sponsor Mike Minati asked Grab about the rumored deal, he replied that the deal was soon completed and details were largely unresolved. “It won’t be unsigned,” he said, concluding that hell could soon share details. Rumors of the deal have been raised since April, when Kojima Productions’ Ludens figure was discovered in the background of the live stream of Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

Kojima Studio recently announced that Death Stranding will soon launch a director’s cut. The announcement was made by Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima during the Summer Game Fest. In the public video, Sam Porter was playing with a cardboard box reminiscent of the Kojima Metal Gear series. Based on the trailer, stealth missions could be a major addition to this version of the game.

Some people are waiting for a chance to collaborate with Kojima, while others cannot escape. The internet has collectively determined that Blue Box Game Studios Abandoned is actually a secret Kojima marketing stunt. The studio has been officially announced and says the project has nothing to do with the legendary director. Hasan Kahraman, the studio director, said it doesn’t matter how much I try to debank this. People don’t believe it. They just expect something that isn’t there. I’m curious.

