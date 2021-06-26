Square Enix “The World Ends with You” Demo Officially Released | How to Download





Urian B., Tech Times, June 26, 2021

(Photo: Screenshot of Nintendo website) Square Enix “NEO: The world ends with you” demo has been officially released | How to download

Square Enix has finally released “The World Ends with You” on the official Nintendo Switch.

For gamers who are fans of Square Enix and have been waiting for the new “NEO” game, it’s finally here!

The demo of “The World Ends with You” has been officially released

According to a Nintendo Life article, the game is still very exciting, even if some gamers haven’t played the original game yet. The original game was actually called a cult hit in the previous DS generation. The demo is finally available online.

Okay! This means that Square Enix itself allows players to try the game before deciding to buy the game itself. A demo released on June 25th, a month before the full game is due.

Square Enix “NEO”

Information about the release date was officially released at the end of the final trailer for the game.

The trailer is a five-minute overview of what gamers can expect for their next game. The trailer alone should make “The World Ends with You” a great addition for Square Enix and NEO fans. Good.

Basically, fans will be given confirmation that gamers will be able to download a free demo on June 25th and finally start their adventure with The World Ends with You. Gamers should start preparing when the entire game is released on July 27th on both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Download Square Enix demo online

In the demo, players can meet Lind and Fret fighting hard to change their destiny. In the process, not only will players be able to collect and develop certain powerful psychic pins, but they will also be the first to accept and experience direct enthusiastic combat against what they consider to be mysterious noise. Can be

In addition to this, players can proceed with the demo and move to the entire game. It is important to note that players need to play demos and full games on the exact same platform.

Also read: Top 10 Best Steam Games to Download at Discounted Steam Summer Sale June 2021

How to download the “The World Ends with You” demo

At this point, the “NEO: The World Ends With You” demo is finally available at the Nintendo Switch eShop, requiring at least 1.7GB of space for the player.

Players can also check out Nintendo’s official website for more details on the game itself.

For fans of other Square Enix titles, such as the remake of FINAL FANTASY VII, NEO: The World Ends with You is actually a very nostalgic Square Enix game, and most Square Enix games. Gives the fantasy feeling known in the game. For those who want to try other games that play around Square Enix rules, this is a good game to try.









