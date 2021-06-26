These cracked games infect your PC with malware that is very difficult to remove





Downloading and installing pirated PC games can turn off antivirus software, stop Windows security updates, and hijack your beloved GPU to mine cryptocurrencies.

So, in a new report from antivirus company Avast, a new coin-mining malware called “Crackonosh” has infected more than 200,000 Windows PCs since 2018, with the scammers behind it about 200 in Monero cryptocurrency. I warn you that you have won $ 10,000.

“Crackonosh is distributed with illegally cracked copies of popular software and, as part of its detection prevention and forensic protection, searches for and disables many popular antivirus programs,” Avast said. Researcher Daniel Benes writes.

Infected downloads, including Crackonosh, include Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition, Far Cry 5, Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K19, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, and the “cracked” installers for The Sims 4 and The Sims 4 Seasons. It will be.

If the case report quoted by Avast was any sign, the cracked game played fine, but with a few invisible threats.

Once the cracked game is installed, the malware makes some changes to the Windows registry and several executable files (winrmsrv.exe, winscomrssrv.dll, winlogui.exe) with names that sound like regular Windows services. Or install. (The latter is the coin mining part.) Wait for a while and then start your PC in safe mode on the 7th or 10th reboot after installation.

Many cryptocurrency miners, also known as “cryptojackers,” do not do much damage to infected machines. They just want to “borrow” a CPU and GPU cycle to generate coins. But Crackonosh is different.

Antivirus software does not work in safe mode even with Windows-specific Microsoft Defender antivirus software, so when Windows Defender boots your PC into safe mode, Crackonosh has a chance to attack.

Disable Microsoft / Defender and remove Avast, Bitdefender, F-Secure, Kaspersky, McAfee, Norton, or Panda antivirus software, if any. Then tweak the registry further to disable Windows security updates.

The malware then deploys the XMRig miner to hijack the cycle, ready to generate Monero, and the computer is exposed to the full power of internet malware like a naked kid in the cold winter.

If your machine suddenly contains a large amount of malware, your antivirus software is not found, and you have not received Windows Update for several months, it may contain Crackonosh. It’s not easy to get rid of it. Avast’s report has a complete set of how-to procedures, but they are fairly technical and best left to someone who knows the complexity of the Windows registry.

It is best to avoid infection altogether by not installing cracked software. If you really need it, scan each software installer with your antivirus software before running it.In most cases, right-click the installer in the download folder and select antivirus software from the pop-out menu.[スキャン]You can select.

“As long as people continue to download cracked software, such attacks will continue to benefit attackers,” writes Avast Benesse. “The important point from now on is that you don’t really get anything. If you try to steal software, someone may be trying to steal from you.”

Best Gaming Desktop Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos