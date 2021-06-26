Everything we know about iPhone 13 camera settings so far





The rendering of the iPhone 13 lineup was leaked to Twitter, giving us a glimpse of the bumps on the new camera.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

There are many rumors about the iPhone 13 currently circulating on social media, ranging from reliable leaks to Pipe Dream (the rumors of the pink iPhone 13 come to mind). One aspect of Apple’s next flagship lineup that many are interested in is its camera setup. Will the new phone blow last year’s model out of the water?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was very impressed with the quality of the camera last year. I was able to set multiple lenses and take professional-looking photos. Its excellent night mode is a big plus as well as Apple’s new Pro Raw image format, which allows professional shooters more flexibility to edit images in apps such as Adobe Lightroom. Even the cheaper base iPhone 12 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to taking beautiful pictures and providing excellent image processing capabilities across its entire range.

Read on to find out everything you’ve heard about the iPhone 13 camera. We also collected rumors about the release date, price, design, colors of the iPhone 13 and how it compares to the iPhone 12. In addition, the features and wishlist for iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12 S) are listed below. spec.

iPhone 13 can be completely buttonless.What Apple might do instead

Wide-angle improvement

The biggest rumors at the moment are improvements to ultra-wide-angle lenses. At the moment, the iPhone 12’s ultra-wide aperture is f2.4, but according to a report from MacRumors, the next model will have an aperture of f1.8. The smaller the aperture value, the more light the lens captures, and the better the image looks, especially in dark places. The report also suggests that this upgrade is common to all iPhone 13 models, not just the more expensive Pro line.

Night mode is already good on the iPhone 12 with a regular lens, but as we’ve seen in tests on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Pixel 5, the iPhone 12 Pro Max isn’t suitable for taking ultra-wide night shots. Hopefully, this boost will allow the wide-angle lens to keep pace with other lenses.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET 12 Pro Max Cheaper Phone Specifications

The above report also suggested that some of the current top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max specs are downgraded to the regular iPhone 13 and Pro. In particular, the 2.5x telephoto zoom is longer.

It is also possible that the LIDAR feature to improve depth detection (currently only available on the 12 Pro model) will be available on the full range of the iPhone 13.

Larger camera bump

The schematics seen by MacRumors suggest that the camera “bumps” surrounding the lenses in the current iPhone 12 lineup will be thicker. This allows the lens to sit flush with the surface instead of sticking out as it does today. This may be purely for aesthetic reasons, but it may also allow for wider apertures and sensor shift stabilization that can be added to ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Rendering of camera bumps on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

MacRumors

The schematic also suggests that the increase in size is common to both 13Pro and 13Pro Max. This may indicate that the two phones have the same camera settings and offer the best photographic performance no matter which size you choose. This is a welcome change for photographers (including myself) who want the best possible image quality but want a small phone in their pocket.

The new leak showed rendering of all four iPhone 13 models with slight differences in camera settings. A photo shared by leaker Sonny Dickson on Twitter suggests that the two lenses, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, can be placed diagonally instead of vertically.

Now Playing: Watch This: Rumors of iPhone 13 and What You Need for Your Next Apple Phone

10:51

No big surprise

Currently, there are no credible rumors about major camera changes. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the overall triple lens setup is about the same. That’s not really a surprise. Apple has just improved the telephoto lens with the 12 Pro Max, so it’s unlikely that you’ll immediately replace it with a 10x zoom (despite Samsung’s S21 Ultra kicking the iPhone’s butt when zooming in). That said, early rumors suggested that the “periscope zoom” could be longer on the iPhone, which may not be visible until 2022.

However, we are on the lookout for the rumored factory and will update this article with the most reliable report.

5 tips to improve your night photos on your iPhone 12, Galaxy S21, or other phone camera

