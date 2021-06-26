Two icons meet as the old and new Ford Mustang Mach 1 reunites 50 years later





• The original Ford Mustang Mach 1 was launched worldwide in 1969.

• Ford collector and dealer owner Colin Lazaro owns a 1971 Mustang Mach 1 with a 7.0-liter V8 engine.

• The 2021 version draws many styling and performance clues from the original Mach1.

• Visit Wheels24 for more car stories.

Muscle cars are not as symbolic as the Mustang. South Africa has long been deprived of its performance icon since its global debut in 1964. In the years that followed, very few pony cars came to South Africa.

The Mustang name has been produced in numerous versions throughout its life. One of them is the Mach 1 which was first released in the world in 1969. Fast forward to now, Ford South Africa recently launched a 2021 performance icon representation.

All 90 models assigned to the country (1.1 million rants for 6-speed manuals, 1.2 million rants for 10-speed automatics) have already found new homes.

1971 Mustang Mach 1

Colin Mileman

The old and the new meet

At the local launch of the new Mach 1 was a 1971 pristine left-hand steering wheel owned by Ford collector and dealer owner Colin Lazaro. It is equipped with a 7.0-liter V8 engine that produces 250kW and sends 597Nm to the rear wheels.

The new version also uses a V8 engine, which is small at 5.0 liters in size but produces 338kW and 529Nm.

Read: Ford Mustang Mach 1 Lands on SA-Prices and Specifications Announced

1971 Mustang Mach 1

Colin Mileman

Ford collector and owner of the Lazarus Motor Company in Centurion, Gauteng, said: It’s an inch (5.7 liter) engine, but the one I currently own has a larger 428 ci (7.0 liter) V8 motor. “

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Quickpic

Lazarus was able to find the silver Mach 1 eight years ago, and after a long wait, took ownership in 2020, but couldn’t find his father’s Mach 1 after it was sold.

Lazarus said: “I haven’t driven yet. The mileage is 24000 miles (38 624 km) and I have all the original paperwork. It makes a lot of sense with the launch of the new Mach 1. Keep it up and local. It’s a celebration to bring them together for the launch of the media. “

Facts and figures about the 1971 Mustang Mach 1 of Colin Lazaro

Engine and transmission:

7.0 liter V8, 16 valves, naturally aspirated

250kW and 597Nm

4-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive

performance:

0-100km / h in less than 7 seconds (claim)

Size:

Length: 4 760mm

Width: 1 821mm

Height: 1 285mm

Wheelbase: 2 743mm

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos