Why you feel embarrassed after being fooled and how to deal with that shame





Why do you feel so embarrassed when you’re not doing anything wrong? (Photo: Getty / Metro.co.uk)

One of the things you feel mixed with all your anger and wounds when you find yourself being fooled is embarrassment.

It’s a humiliation to know that your partner has an affair.

but why? Why do you feel embarrassed when you didn’t do anything wrong?

According to experts, it all depends on our natural tendency towards comparison and thinking.

They may be worried that their partner would not have had to flirt if it was more attractive or sexually desirable, psychotherapists, relationships experts. , And Neil Wilkey, author of the Relationship Paradigm book, explains.

When someone tricks us, our first idea is often a comparison, agrees dating coach Hayley Inn. Were they more attractive than me or were they better in bed?

The case can open up our secret anxieties, and some people even blame someone for what they perceive as their deficiencies.

Even if you don’t do anything wrong, your relationship fails and you feel somehow responsible.

And in the midst of all its wounds and betrayals, it’s easy to find out why the incident happened, and you’ll want to turn your negative emotions inward and find your fault.

Next, there is the element of what it looks like.

Faced with the reality that when we learn of an incident, people outside of it may also know it, we have our own opinion about the bond that was only for you and your partner.

They will be worried about what others think. Neil tells us that if they were a better husband / wife / partner, their partner would not have been lost. It is a symbol of the ultimate failure of the relationship.

Sometimes it’s embarrassing what you say Do you tell the truth or do you keep it hidden? What do they say if you hide what happens when your friend’s family finds it?

That’s why you feel embarrassed. But what can you do about it now?

Only you can determine if being together is the right call (Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

First and foremost, acknowledge and accept your emotions.

You’re hurt, you have the right to feel sadness and anger, says sex and relationships expert Jessica Leoni. Take a moment to evaluate how you feel.

Pause before talking to anyone outside your relationship. If you tell them what happened, you can’t get it back and you may have to deal with reactions and opinions that you don’t like.

Neil advises: It’s best to keep the relationship between you and your partner secret. This makes it easier for both you and you to resolve it, rather than feeling the glare of publicity or the opinions of others.

Friends and family are almost inevitably on their side, and if there is a reconciliation, this will create future unpleasant relationships with them.

Jessica agrees: It’s important to keep your composure and dignity to avoid feeling embarrassed after being fooled.

I personally avoid discussing the case with everyone, or talking badly about the person they were fooled with with your partner has a graceful atmosphere and you choose someone to share your suffering with To do.

But once you’ve confirmed that you’re not acting in the heat of the moment, it’s okay to reach out for help.

Details: Date

Being vulnerable doesn’t mean we’re embarrassed, says Haley. I encourage people to throw away their stiff upper lips and instead be open about their need for support.

You will know who you can trust to be open, and you may be surprised that people support you instead of judging you.

After the fact, you will face a tricky time to figure out what you want to do.

You may decide to be together, split, or take some time before returning to a relationship where only you can know the right path.

But it is important to deal with shame first.

Haley says emotions can’t be suppressed forever and can later raise an ugly head with an outburst of anger, frustration, or self-escape.

And most importantly, try to tackle those negative thought patterns that tell you that the bad behavior of your partner is your fault.

You were attractive and desirable in advance, basically nothing has changed, says Neil.

Haley adds: Keep in mind that someone’s decision to flirt does not reflect your self-esteem.

What needs to happen for the relationship to work after flirtation:

Neil says there are some things that need to be checked in order for the relationship to have a chance to recover after the incident:

All questions about why it happened and how it was answered honestly. Complete to understand the reality of the pre-affair relationship and clearly end the affair with the illegal partner if the affair partner needs to improve this in order to show remorse to the betrayed partner in the necessary way Openness and Transparency We want a better future, rather than the pain of the past about contacting illegal partners, emails and messages.Because there is forgiveness in all directions

Do you have a story to share?

Please contact [email protected] by email.

Details: Why work events occur frequently and there are signs that a partner is having an affair with a colleague

Details: How I Do It: I set foot on my boyfriend for 10 years having an affair, but we still live together

Details: 13 questions you need to ask before returning with the original

Rush Hour Crash-Love (well, desire) is around us

Watch the Metro Rush Hour Crash online every weekday at 4:30 pm.

Please send here to tell us about the rush hour crash. You can see the message published on the site.

Lifestyle email from Metro.co.uk

Fix

Deliver lifestyle news and features you need to know directly to your inbox.

Can’t you agree?Click here for details

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos