Where to find Dark Tides Trident





The Trident of Dark Tides is Sea of ​​Thieves’ new powerful limited-use weapon. Pirates can find it by defeating enemies and searching for islands.

Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life’s outstanding feature is undoubtedly the chance for players to sail and fight with the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow, but not just the story, but the world. Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life includes a new, powerful, limited-use weapon called the Trident of Dark Tides. The Dark Tides Trident only has about 30 charges before it becomes useless, which helps the crew gain an advantage over the new enemies they face after the tale. Sea of ​​Thieves Dark Tides Trident: Pirate Life creates bubbles of energy that, when bursting, can knock back enemies and cause great damage.

The amount of charge spent when using Trident of Dark Tides depends on the size of the bubble created by the player. Large bubbles require 3 charges, but are the most powerful. Bubbles can also burst early by shooting them or firing a second bubble projectile first. Sea of ​​Thieves, like Ashen Winds Skull, has many places where players can get the Trident of Dark Tides. Here’s how to find Dark Tide Trident in Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life.

Where to find Dark Tide Trident in Sea of ​​Thieves

Sea of ​​Thieves Dark Tides Trident: Pirate Life is the siren leader’s favorite weapon. Pirate crews can encounter these beautiful and dangerous creatures around the world, much like they encounter krakens and megalodons. You may also encounter these enemies when looking for a wreck. Defeating the Siren Leader gives you a chance to win a Trident of Dark Tides drop, but it’s not always guaranteed. Thankfully, there are many other options for players to get this powerful weapon.

Other ways to get Dark Tides Trident are:

Find what was launched on the shores of the island or just off the shores of the island Megalodon, Kraken, Defeat the skeleton ship Open the vault of the skeleton fort Find the shipwreck Find a pirate life

It’s still early in the season, so as Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life progresses, Rhea may drop more Trident of Dark Tides for other activities.

Pirates can drop the Trident of Dark Tides before the charge runs out. When this happens, the weapon shimmers far away like a treasure, making it easier for the player to find. This will also help you find what has been launched on the shore or inside the wreck. When pirates use the Trident of Dark Tides in Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, the glowing gems become dull, giving an approximate number of charges left for the weapon. When it is completely dark, the player should drop the trident and start searching for a new trident.

Sea of ​​Thievesis is available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

