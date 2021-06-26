Windows 11 can be downloaded for free. Here’s how to update (if your device is compatible):





Windows 11 is a free download for Windows 10 users.

Microsoft

If Windows 11 is approaching and you’re already using Windows 10, you can upgrade to Microsoft’s newly redesigned operating system for free, the company said in a blog post after the virtual event on Thursday. (Find everything you need to know about Windows 11 here.) As long as your PC meets the minimum requirements, you can update to Windows 11 in the same way as a regular Windows 10 update. From the 2021 holiday season to 2022 (no exact date yet).

To find out if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11, go to Windows.com and download the PC Health Checks app. (The complete instructions for using the PC Health Check app and displaying that information are as follows.) Also, if you purchase a new PC between now and the general release, that computer will also be eligible for a free upgrade. Become.

If you haven’t updated to Windows 10 yet, don’t worry. There are some tips for downloading Windows 10 for free, but it still works. Now is a good time to make the switch to prepare your machine for the Windows 11 upgrade.

How to download Windows 11 when it becomes available

When Windows 11 becomes available, download it in the same way as you would for a newer version of Windows. Most users[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Update]Go to[更新の確認]Click. If available, you will see feature updates to Windows 11.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click.

If you want to test Windows 11 in advance, a beta version will be available early next week for Windows Insider Program users, with a public beta release in July. However, due to the potential for bugs, we recommend that you only install the beta if you have a second tester device instead of the main device.

Windows 11 features a streamlined new design with pastel colors, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and an overall Mac-like look. Windows[スタート]The menu has moved from the bottom left of the screen to the center, and the app icon has been placed in the center of the side of the screen. There are also many new desktop tools, such as widgets that can provide you with at-a-glance information and create easier virtual desktops. In addition, Android apps are integrated into Windows and can be installed from the Microsoft Store. (Check out all the best features of Windows 11 and how to use them.)

This update is the first major change to Microsoft’s operating system since the release of Windows 10 in 2015. Rumors have spread over the past year about major Windows redesigns. At the Microsoft Build Developers Conference on May 25, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft plans to “one of the most important Windows updates in the last decade,” and in 2021 the OS We have confirmed that a major change is imminent for 1.3 billion users. .. And in mid-June, Microsoft quietly announced that Windows 11 spread will end support for Windows 10, which was released in 2025.

