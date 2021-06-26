Windows 11 Desktop to Get New Customization Trick: Here’s how to use these:





Widgets are one of the new features in Windows 11.

It’s official-Windows 11 is coming. Microsoft announced a new upgrade at the Windows 11 event on Thursday (everything Microsoft announced). Its primary goal is the simplicity and efficiency of devices and apps. Microsoft has introduced a new way to customize and personalize your device to give you more control over whether you’re browsing or working.

More people are working in a hybrid office situation between work and home. You may also want to switch between work and personal browsing on your PC. New in Windows 11 makes it easy to switch between personal and work tabs, apps, and desktops.

You can expect some design changes from the regular Windows interface and some features similar to iOS. Many remain the same, but there are some big updates that you can look forward to. We will disassemble it for you.

What is a Windows Widget?

The new Windows widget creates an AI-powered personalized feed for the latest news, sports, weather, and other updates based on your interests (similar to those found in recent Windows 10 taskbar updates). After downloading Windows 11 (see below for details), you can access the widget from a new tab on the taskbar. You can resize and position the widgets to see what’s most important to you.

Microsoft’s widget functionality is similar to iOS widgets. However, you can also localize the information and provide hints to support local content authors and authors.

Touch screen devices also have Windows widgets.

How do screenshot snap layouts and snap groups by Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET work?

The new snap layout feature helps multitaskers organize apps and windows for easy access. Instead of minimizing and maximizing windows individually, you can group your apps and websites and open them all at once from the taskbar.

If you’re used to docking your computer to your monitor, you won’t have to relocate open apps after undocking. With snapgroups, everything stays in place on your PC desktop and you can easily return to your project from your monitor to your laptop screen.

Snap layouts allow you to keep multiple windows grouped together.

Microsoft Windows virtual desktop, gestures, etc.

Windows has also added some new features that make your PC desktop more like a Mac. Now you can easily switch between different virtual desktops that you can design for your game, work, or personal interest to organize and work efficiently.

Windows has also introduced voice input and commands throughout Windows 11, a feature popular with Apple users.

For artists and note-taking people, Windows 11 adds a pen tactile sensation to make drawing, writing, and highlighting more immersive.

Other popular Windows 10 interactive features, such as Windows tablet snaps and gestures, remain so you can get the most out of your tablet by removing the keyboard, just as you would with a laptop touchpad. ..

When is the release date of Windows 11?

The official release date for Windows 11 is still unknown, but it can be noted around the 2021 holiday season. Early betas will be available to those enrolled in the Windows Insiders Program next week. If you are already a Windows user, you are lucky. Windows 10 users can download Windows 11 for free when it’s time. However, Microsoft requires users to register their device online before downloading.

If you’re considering buying a new device to get the latest software, it’s a good idea to check if your current laptop first works with Windows 11 to reduce costs. I will.

Learn more about everything you need to know about Windows 11, the big differences between Windows 10 and Windows 11, and how to use Android apps on Windows 10 right now.

