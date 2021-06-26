I’ve been using the OnePlus 9 Pro for 3 months and changed my mind





The OnePlus 9 Pro was launched about three months ago, if you believe it. Since then, we have received several updates that improve the overall experience. When I reviewed it, I praised it as the best Android phone you can get, but I’ve eased my excitement ever since.

The phone is great, but with the updates I received, it now matches the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is good in almost every respect.

Don’t get me wrong, I really like the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has one of the best displays we’ve seen on the phone and a beautiful build. The curved display adds a level of sophistication that even the iPhone 12 Pro doesn’t have. But when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pixel 5, the OnePlus 9 Pro no longer has that position in my pocket.

Three months later, here’s what I like and dislike about the OnePlus 9 Pro:

OnePlus 9 Pro 3 Months Later: What I Like

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a beautifully crafted and well-designed device. It bends in your hand and makes its bulk easy to handle. The curved screen adds a waterfall effect to the display, giving the illusion that the side bezels are missing. The mirror-like silver finish is slippery and I love the look of this phone, even if it attracts fingerprints.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

This OnePlus 9 Pro doesn’t want anything about raw power. When it comes to Android smartphones, the OnePlus 9 Pro is probably the most powerful. It is comparable to the best gaming phones and outperforms them in terms of everyday usability. Even intensive titles like Genshin Impact and games that support higher frame rates cannot be phased in with OnePlus 9 Pro.

Battery life is also strongly suited for OnePlus 9 Pro. Once the phone calmed down and received some updates, I could easily finish the day, such as playing a few hours on the Xbox Game Pass with the display fully up. I demanded a lot from my daily driver, and the OnePlus 9 Pro came for me every day.

Also, if the battery was too low, it would always warp and couldn’t be recharged immediately (or could be fully recharged). Mobile phones aren’t on our best cell phone battery life list, but in our tests they’re still suitable for nearly 11 hours of web surfing over 5G.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Another place where the OnePlus 9 Pro shines is the display. Not only is it a high quality 6.7 inch AMOLED panel with punchy colors and excellent calibration, it can also be used up to 120Hz (or downclock to 1Hz). It’s one of the best displays I’ve ever tested, almost comparable to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Whatever you do, it depends on your job.

OnePlus 9 Pro 3 Months Later: What I Dislike

The biggest weakness of the OnePlus 9 Pros is the camera. The phone has the best camera I’ve ever seen on a OnePlus device, but it’s still not comparable to the iPhone 12 Pro, Pixel 5, Galaxy S21 Ultra and more. In many cases, I found that the shutter speed was a little slower. This meant that pressing the shutter button would tend to move the phone, which would blur the photo.

Nightscape, the night mode, was inconsistent in my usage. In most cases the photo it generated was pretty good, but in other cases the image was pretty dark. Compare this achievement with recent iPhone Pixels Googles NightSight and Apples Night Mode. It should be emphasized that Nightscape is not bad, it only requires a few trials from time to time.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

On paper, the OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can get. But I don’t trust OnePlus. The company has become less reliable when it comes to updates in recent years. The 9-series is currently the latest and greatest, but with the launch of the 9T, it could become less important to OnePlus, not to mention the launch of the 10-series next year.

It’s not uncommon for smartphone makers (other than Google and Apple) to lower and update older devices. But you don’t have to look for Samsung everywhere to see how companies with a huge device portfolio can keep track of updates. A South Korean phone maker says its phones will have a three-year OS upgrade and a four-year security patch.

OnePlus does not promise to exceed two years of platform updates and three years of security patches. This is a shame as it really should be. It’s hard to ignore the fact that those who buy a Galaxy A, S, or Z phone today have a device that is likely to be supported longer than the OnePlus equivalent.

I admit that the phone support lifecycle is a big factor in deciding which phone I recommend to people and I forgot to consider it when I wrote my first OnePlus 9 Pro review. The phone is great now, but what about a few years from now? We know that the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra all offer longer, better, and more secure software support than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro: Outlook

At the time of this writing, I recommend buying the OnePlus 9 Pro, especially if you missed a great Prime Day deal on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. 9 Pro has at least two Android updates and a three-year security patch. That said, given OnePlus’ 6 and 7 series performance, don’t expect either to be timely when the 10 or 11 series goes on sale.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Hopefully, the hardware, especially the ultra-wide-angle lens, is so good that OnePlus will continue to improve the 9Pros camera capabilities. But as Apple and Google have proved, really great mobile photos come down to software.

Another pitfall I have with the OnePlus 9 Pro is the ongoing lack of Wi-Fi that requires Verizon. I’m not sure why this is missing three months after its release (and certification on the Verizons network).

In almost every area, the OnePlus 9 Pro is near the top of all available Android phones. It has the hardware and software to match or beat the best. So why did I stop using it? You can’t put your finger on it unless you’re using your iPhone 12 Pro as a personal device. Almost everything is there, but I’ve been steadily disillusioned with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is still worth the purchase, but I no longer consider it the best Android phone.

Best OnePlus 9 Pro Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos