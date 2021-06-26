Telegram gets support for group video calls, animated backgrounds and emojis with new updates





Telegram has only introduced group video calling over a year since it first announced its arrival. Mobile device, tablet, and desktop users can take advantage of this update to convert group audio chats into video conference calls. The new move with London-based instant messaging apps continues with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Apple’s FaceTime and more. In addition to group video calls, Telegram has brought some interface level changes through the latest updates. These changes include adding an animated background, a new message sending animation, and a new animated emoji. The updated Telegram also includes a special menu button for bots.

Telegram group video call

The most important change Telegram makes through the update is the ability to allow users to convert group voice conversations into video calls. Users can turn video on by simply tapping the camera icon in a group audio call. When enabled, you can pin one of the group members and bring the video to the front. Telegram also has the option to share the screen, allowing you to share both the camera feed and the screen at the same time.

Tablet and desktop users will receive additional support during Video Hangouts. Here you can open the side panel to see a split-screen view of the video grid and list of participants. Telegram says in a blog post that it is optimized for both portrait and landscape orientation.

The desktop also allows users to perform selective screen sharing. This means that users can only broadcast individual shows during a group video call instead of showing the entire screen to the rest of the participants. This is similar to sharing a particular screen from your desktop when using zoom.

Desktop users can also automatically pin members when sharing screens. In addition, voice chat is now available in a separate window on your desktop, allowing users to type and speak without leaving other important tasks.

Telegram now allows users to make group voice calls with an unlimited number of participants. However, the option to make a group video call is currently limited to the first 30 people to join the conversation on the platform. This simply means that you can’t add more than 29 members to a Telegram group video call. But nevertheless, Telegram promised to increase that limit soon.

Last April, Telegram first announced plans to bring group video calling to its platform. CEO Pavel Durov in April this year said new options will be available as early as May. However, it has finally been released for both mobile and desktop users.

Unlike Telegram, WhatsApp has been supporting group video calls for quite some time. However, Telegram users can take advantage of features such as screen sharing to gain an edge over WhatsApp, the world’s leading messaging app. Facebook introduced screen sharing in its Messenger app last year.

Telegram has also improved voice chat noise suppression to make your voice clearer. However, if you want some of the ambient noise to penetrate the call intentionally, you can disable noise suppression.

Telegram animation background, message animation

Telegram has also brought some new interface level changes as part of the latest update. These changes include an animated background with an algorithm-generated, multi-colored gradient wallpaper that moves each time you send a message. You can also choose multiple colors and patterns to create your own animated background. Once created, you can share the background with your contacts.

Telegram provides an animated background that changes shades when you send a new message Photo Provider: Telegram

This update also enables the animation effect that appears when you send a message. If you send the media file via Telegram, you will also notice new animation effects.In addition, iOS users can use the app[設定]>[外観]I received two new gradient app icons that I can access from.

This update allows you to import stickers to provide new animated emojis, so users who frequently use stickers and emojis in communication are also being considered.

For iOS devices, you can update your phone number quickly[設定]There is also a new login reminder that appears in. Android users will receive a similar login reminder in the next update.

The latest update to Telegram also introduces a bot-specific menu button that allows users to browse and send commands with a single tap instead of typing them in a text box.

You can get the updated Telegram on your device by downloading the latest version. You can download it from the App Store on iOS and from the Google Play Store on Android. Desktop users can also download updates directly from the Telegram site.

Are you interested in cryptocurrencies? In Orbital, a gadget 360 podcast, we’ll discuss cryptography with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and Weekend Investing founder Alok Jain. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





