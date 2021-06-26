The full specifications of the Motorola Edge 20 series have been leaked.This is the new model





Motorola Edge 20 series phones are codenamed Berlin, North America Berlin, Pstar, and Kyoto. Variants of Pstar and Kyoto will also be available in India.

According to several reports in the past, Motorola will soon launch a new Edge series smartphone. Future phones in the Edge series are said to be codenamed Motorola Berlin, Berlin North America, Pstar, and Kyoto. These devices are said to have been officially launched on the Motorola Edge 20 Monica. Prior to launch, the full specifications of these phones were leaked. Popular gadget tipster Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks, has posted specifications for all models including Berlin, North America Berlin, Pstar and Kyoto.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Berlin and Berlin NA Features

According to Blass, Motorola Berlin and Berlin NA will share some features. Both are powered by the Qualcomms Snapdragon 778G processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They arrive out of the box on Android 11 and are equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. On the back is the 108MP primary sensor. The other rear camera sensors in Berlin are 16MP wide-angle and 8MP telephoto lenses, while the Berlin NA variant has an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

In addition, the leak revealed that the Motorola Berlin model has a 6.67-inch punchhole display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. For the Berlin NA variation, it is now offering a slightly larger 6.78 inch screen with a resolution of 2,460 x 1,080 pixels. Both phones are said to have a punched hole design and a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The Berlin model has a 4,000mAh battery, but the Berlin NA variant is said to offer a larger 5,000mAh power cell.

Features of Motorola Edge 20 Series Kyoto Models

Introducing the upcoming Edge 20 series Motorola Kyoto models, the phone will be available in the global market, including India. Nothing is said about the screen size, but it has been shown to offer a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080p, a punched hole design, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The specifications of the rear and front cameras, as well as the battery capacity of Kyoto, will be the same as the Motorola Berlin North American model.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Pstar Variant Specifications

According to Blass, the Edge 20 series Motorola Pstar models will arrive in Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and India. The phone offers a 6.67-inch FHD display with a punchhole design and a 120Hz refresh rate. Flagship grade products include a Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. On the back is a triple camera module consisting of a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP secondary shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The Motorola Pstar global variant features a 32MP self-camera. In China, mobile phones are said to come with a 16MP front shooter. Finally, a 4,500mAh battery, Android 11, a fingerprint sensor under the display, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a monaural speaker complete the list of specs.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when Motorola plans to launch the next Motorola Edge 20-series smartphone. Also, there are no details about the prices of these phones available at this time.

When will Motorola plan to introduce a new Edge series phone? Motorola is reportedly planning to launch up to four new smartphones in the next Motorola Edge 20 series in the coming weeks. Will Motorola Edge 20 Series Phones Be Available in India? If the report is to be believed, the Motorola Edge 20 Series phones are offered in four models. Two of these variants with Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets will be available in India. What are the features of Motorola Edge +? The Motorola Edge + smartphone features a 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 108MP multi-camera module, and a 5,000mAh battery.

