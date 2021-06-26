New iPhone 13 120 Hz Display Leak: Can Next Generation Apple Devices Boast Higher Refresh Rates?





Alec G., Tech Times, June 26, 2021

Rumors and leaks on the iPhone 13 are as widespread as wildfires, with the latest talking about 120Hz displays.

High-end version of iPhone 13 MIght is 120Hz

Rumors come from TechRadar sources that some iPhone 13 models may have a refresh rate of 120Hz. If this is true, it means that the display is an important upgrade and arguably the most exciting feature the iPhone 13 may have.

The reason for the excitement is that if you’ve compared a phone with a 60Hz refresh rate to a 120Hz refresh, you’ll notice a significant difference in smoothness.

It’s like a gamer who values ​​refresh rates and thinks the higher the better.

But before you get your hope, listen to the rumors with a grain of salt, as nothing has been set on the stone yet. However, many sources have already reported this, dating back to October 2020.

Among the possible leaks, there is no mention that the refresh rate of the iPhone 13 model will not reach 120Hz. In other words, everyone is still guessing until the showcase in September 2021.

Details of the new iPhone 13 from Mac Otakara. Other rumors include an LTPO OLED display for Pro models that support a 120Hz refresh rate, at least one model without a Lightning port and A15 chip pic.twitter.com/GCCqhJOJZR

— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 9, 2021

Read more: Samsung 870 Evo SSD and 860 SSD: Price and speed comparison

iPhone 13 release date

As confirmed by several sources, the new iPhone 13 will be on display in September of this year.

During the showcase, it will calm all rumors or make sure they know that Apple has always had leaks for their new phone, and most of them are true. ..

Anyway, despite all speculation, you have to wait for more concrete news to make sure it’s not what consumers expect, but what the manufacturer intended.

More rumors continue to spread, and until the September showcase, people can finally get a glimpse of what the iPhone 13 model and specs will look like. Anyway, the next generation iPhone is still a popular item for most iPhone phones.

iPhone 13 rumors, what we know so far

According to MySmartPrice, the 3D rendering of the iPhone 13 came from an unnamed source in the industry. We found that the iPhone 13 had a smaller notch and the rear camera was placed diagonally compared to the iPhone 12, which prioritized vertical stacking.

There is also a leak that the iPhone 13 receives a new A15 Bionic chip and leaves its predecessor, the A14 Bionic chip, in the dust.

The A14 Bionic chip was used on all iPhone 12 models and was already working far beyond expectations.

With 120 Hz rumors, Samsung and LG are the mastermind behind the new and improved OLED screens that the iPhone 13 will eventually use, as it is the only company to create and manufacture low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin films. It is said. Transistor, or LTPOTFT on the market.

Read more: ATTN: Is Samsung’s Sam Virtual Assistant a hoax? Here’s why Lightfarm creates a 3D look:

