Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a new rendering that allows you to read body composition





Last week, an unofficial rendering gave us the first glimpse of what the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 looks like. However, the officially visible promotional image shows the same wearable labeled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, so it may be incorrectly labeled. “

The image of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in the photo above is from 91 mobile phones obtained from trusted industry sources. The design of marketing materials, from fonts to layouts, feels like Samsung’s press material, but it’s not the most difficult style to imitate.

Assuming the image is legitimate, the most striking thing is that there is no physical rotating bezel for selecting apps or navigation. This wasn’t part of the Galaxy Watch Active’s range, but the second generation introduced a digital rotation version for the tactile buzz to simulate and compensate for the actual resistance. That plausible Samsung has a similar plan here.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

However, it is possible that Samsung will have a physical version of another model. Well-connected Max Weinbach, who has a solid record of tracking Samsung’s movements, claims that both styles exist.

Maybe they go all the way to Galaxy Watch 4? Would you like to go back to classic branding? Maybe it’s titanium or stainless steel and they’ll go Apple’s way. Both exist.I don’t know the name June 25, 2021

see next

In any case, for photographic devices, 91mobiles claims to be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with built-in GPS. The GalaxyWatch4 is fairly sturdy, with 5ATM water resistance and the durability of Gorilla Glass DX + and MIL-STD 810G. As you can see in the picture, the watches are clearly available in black, white, dark green and rose gold colours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Measures of body composition

Weinbach has another interesting tip on new innovations. He claims that the Galaxy Watch comes with a BIA sensor. It stands for Bioelectric Impedance Analysis and the system that Smart Scale uses to estimate body fat percentage, where a small current flows through the body. Due to the different composition of fat and muscle, the resistance faced by the electric current can be used to estimate the composition of each body.

Wearables allow the user to touch a portion of the watch to complete the circuit. From the user’s point of view, ECG scanning should work the same as it does on the Galaxy Watch 3.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The benefits of having such technology on the wrist are clear, but ensuring that it works is a significant challenge. Even the BIA sensor built into the scale has a patch in reliability. Therefore, building a wrist-based version can have its own problems. But it shouldn’t be surprising if Samsung pursues this, as Apple is reportedly pushing for blood sugar and other health indicators on future Apple Watches.

If the 91mobiles leak is accurate, you need to know immediately. The site reports that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Watch 4 on June 28th this week, so we hope to see new candidates on the list of the best smartwatches soon.

