The best new smartphone to be launched in 2021/2022-from Apple to Samsung





Many smartphones have entered the mobile phone market this year and have been released by top brands Samsung and Apple.

For the former, the Galaxy A52, S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are all available for purchase this year, and the latter released the iPhone 12 in purple.

Both will announce more new phones as the summer arrives, and the Galaxy Z Fold and iPhone 13 are expected to be available soon.

Huawei, Sony and Google are also expected to release new smartphones in the coming months, and fans are eager to see what the tech giant can come up with.

So, without any further effort, here’s what you can expect from a new smartphone release in the coming months:

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 will be available later this year, with a release date usually announced at the company’s launch event in September.

Little is known about this device so far, but the iPhone 12 may be upgraded with larger batteries, more storage, updated cameras, and more.

Other rumors include mirroring the iPhone 12 handset, including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone SE 3 / Apple iPhone SE Plus

The iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE Plus have two new cheap Apple handset possibilities.

Both releases are not yet known and it is possible that these phones have not been released at all.

According to Tech Radar, the iPhone SE Plus may be available later this year. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 3 may be available in 2022.

Little is known about the device as it has not been confirmed to be released, but when it is released you will see a better camera, longer battery life and better screen display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung has already released a range of Galaxy A525G smartphones and Galaxy S21 smartphones.

However, the big selling point of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the foldable screen, so it can be different.

Following the Z Fold 2 released by Samsung last fall. The device saw a better screen than the original Fold phone, among other improvements.

When a new handset is released, it will probably have longer battery life, better software, and better displays.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21

According to a Bloomberg report, one of Samsung’s flagship handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Note, will probably not see a new release until next year. This breaks the annual tradition of new Galaxy Notes being released each year.

So I don’t know what the new model will look like when it’s finally launched next year, but you can expect better power, an updated stylus pen, and a bigger screen.

Google Pixel 5a

The next midrange smartphone created by Google will feature a Pixel 5a 5G derived from the Pixel 5 handset.

According to Tech Radar, the release date hasn’t been set yet, but the phone could land by the end of summer. Its release has only been confirmed in the US and Japan.

What does a smartphone include? It’s hard to understand because we haven’t made a solid announcement yet, but we’re hoping to see a better camera, longer battery life, and an updated screen display.

BlackBerry 5G

BlackBerry devices are back with Onward Mobility. The company announced that it plans to launch a new version of the smartphone later this year.

The phone seems to have a 5G connection and a physical keyboard, but when I look at the website, the information there says that this may be a professional business phone rather than a regular member of the general public. is showing.

Still, it’s interesting to see what the partnership brings, and we look forward to the launch of new devices.

Huawei P50

The Huawei P50 series was teased in a previous press release, but the release date for when this smartphone will be released has not yet been announced.

According to Tech Advisor, there may be three models in the range of mobile phones: P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro Plus.

The model is likely to have an improved camera and a better display, but while waiting for the official announcement, most of its features remain a mystery.

Sony Xperia 1 lll

The third Sony Xperia 1 was confirmed by the company in April, but the actual release date has not yet been announced.

According to Tech Advisor, the new model will have improved cameras, displays, audio and improved processors.

