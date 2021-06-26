Changes in Japanese technical concerns | Financial Times





The picture of a Japanese company drawn by a high-tech company this week is one of governance issues, manufacturing challenges, and the need for reinvention. .. .. And some pretty smart investment decisions.

Panasonic’s strategy is to move to software and subscription services, backed by Blue Yonder’s $ 7.1 billion purchase in the United States. “As everything goes digital, it’s getting harder and harder to differentiate by hardware,” Panasonic executive Yasuyuki Higuchi explained in an interview.

Friday’s filing showed that Panasonic had sold all of its long-standing battery partner Tesla’s stake by the end of March. We raised about 400 billion yen ($ 3.6 billion) in an attempt to raise funds to raise the largest overseas acquisition fund in history.

The Japanese conglomerate acquired 1.4 million Tesla shares in 2010 for $ 21.15 each for about $ 30 million. As Rex points out, Tesla’s stock was valued at $ 730 million in its annual report through March 2020, but stocks rose more than five times over the following fiscal year. Cleverly, monetizing Tesla’s stock to support the purchase of Blue Yonder has helped diversify from batteries when automakers are considering making their own. I will.

SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son said at this week’s annual meeting after conglomerates boosted the $ 100 billion Vision Fund with the listing of portfolio companies such as Coupin and DoorDash, setting record highs for Japanese companies’ annual net profits. I met an investor. However, governance issues were more in the minds of shareholders, and his son had to unveil a successor development plan, claiming that Softbank was not a “single show.”

Last but not least, Toshiba’s shareholders have passed on one of the country’s most famous corporate names to an unknown territory, becoming a watershed for Japanese investor activity. With a good vote, the company’s board chairman was banished.

Friday’s decision to vote against Osamu Nagayama’s reappointment as chairman at the annual meeting is the result of a long failure of the company to establish better governance by some of Toshiba’s largest investors. Said that it was inevitable.

Internet of Things (5)

1. Diddy seeks $ 4 billion from US listing Diddy Chucksing, a Chinese ride-hailing service company, has announced plans to raise $ 4 billion from an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. This is one of the largest international listings. In a year. According to an updated prospectus, the Beijing-based company has announced that it will offer $ 288 million American Depositary Receipts in the $ 13 to $ 14 price range.

2. Virgin Galactic Allows Takeoff The Billionaire Space Race between Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson entered its final stages on Friday. Branson’s Virgin Galactic has finally placed paid passengers downstream of space with approval from US regulators. With approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, galaxy stocks rose 37% in the morning trade in New York.

3. A16z Raises Large Cryptocurrency Fund Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm backing Facebook and crypto exchange Coinbase, has raised $ 2.2 billion for a third fund focused on digital assets , More than doubled the initial target as a sign of strong demand from institutional investors. The Silicon Valley Group said it would set up a third fund focused on finding “the founders of the next generation of visionary cryptocurrencies.” The latest fund is smaller than the previous two funds, $ 350 million and $ 515 million. Meanwhile, according to historian Niall Ferguson, human society moves back and forth between the metaphorical “tower” and “square” dynamics. This is important if you want to understand the $ 1.5 trillion crypto world and this week’s volatile price volatility, Gillian Tett wrote.

4. Space and Meme Stocks Allowed Dozens of companies that have entered the US market through transactions with blank check cars over the past year will graduate from the Russell 3000 Index on Friday night. However, short-selling Jim Chanos told FT that the Spack boom is building an “empty castle.” Elsewhere, hedge funds are stepping up efforts to find the next GameStop after this year’s “meme stock” jackpot has cost the industry billions of dollars.

5. CMA Investigate Fake Reviews on Amazon and Google UK competition regulators have begun investigating fake reviews on Amazon and Google sites. The Competition and Markets Authority said the two may not have done enough to detect and remove fake reviews or take action against those responsible. In other news, Amazon bought Wickr, an encrypted messaging app founded in 2012, for a private amount.

Technical Tools — Everything is Electric

Thanks to advances in motor and battery technology, electric vehicles are gaining a new generation of fans, Fergus Scholes wrote about How To Spend It. Adding miniaturization to this gear change in innovation has created a whole new genre for leisure and personal mobility, something that was unthinkable until recently. He is exploring a variety of mobility options, including the Mate Icon e-bike, Onewheel Pint Board (pictured), Seabob F5 SR Sled, and Polaris Ranger EV Vehicle.

