Nightfall Mod will be released on December 21, 2021





Fan-made Dark Souls Nightfall will be released on December 21st.

According to the game’s website, Nightfall is a direct fan-made sequel to Dark Souls, with new stories, new characters and bosses, and new world maps (mainly created from existing creations). It’s basically a brand new Souls game built using the Dark Souls engine and assets. Combat is faster with a whole new voiced NPC and side quests against a mix of familiar and unfamiliar enemies. Nightfall also gets a lot of clues from the design of one of my favorite games, the Majorus Mask.

Related: Elden Ring May Reinvent How FromSoftware Tells a Story

This project is the culmination of work by many developers who started the project in 2019. A larger team was formed in 2020 and the first preview of the game was released in February of this year. Developer Grimrukh documents the development process with a Twitter handle.

Oddly enough, the website stated that the team didn’t want the Dark Souls: Nightfall release to clash with Elden Ring. This is believed to have confirmed the release date of the project after the game was released at the Summer Game Fest by Geoff Keiighley.

Nightfall mod is for Dark Souls: Remastered only and is for single player only. It also prevents the game from connecting to the server and prevents players from facing mod usage issues. The team hasn’t revealed any more about Dark Souls: Nightfall. You have to wait until the end of the year to die again.

This mod is an unofficial fan-made sequel to Dark Souls, but George R. Martin calls the Elden Ring an official sequel. He claimed that the game not only seemed to belong to the Dark Souls series, but it did. “This game is called Elden Ring and is a sequel to a video game called Dark Souls that was released a few years ago. My work was actually done years ago. These games are like movies. They take a long time to develop.

Next: Call of Duty Mobile’s Navy-themed Season 5 is called in the deep sea

Why the Breath of the Wild link is a gender-neutral icon

About the author Vaspaan Dastoor (359 articles published)

Vaspaan Dastoor is The Gamer’s news editor. Previously working at IGN India, I always strive to get people to make time for the LOTR Marathon.He can be found at @DastoorVaspaan giving a hot take to a cold reaction

Other works by Vaspaan Dastoor

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos