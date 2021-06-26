Government should reach out to the private sector to end cyberterrorism – TechCrunch





Mark Testoni is SAP National Security Services, Inc. I’m the CEO of. Prior to joining SAP PNS2, he was a leader in SAP and Oracle and served in the US Air Force for 20 years.

Joseph Moreno Contribution

Joseph Moreno is SAP National Security Services, Inc. I am a corporate lawyer. Previously, he was a federal prosecutor and staff member of the FBI 9/11 Review Board and was a Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Army.

It is said that the best way to lose the next war is to keep fighting the last war. The medieval citadel was an effective defense until gunpowder and artillery changed the siege forever. The battlefield advantage based on raw troop numbers was ceded to the power of artillery and machine guns.

During World War I, tanks were an innovation that literally capsized a fortress built using 19th-century technology. Throughout military history, innovators enjoyed the plunder of war, but those who took too long to adapt were crushed and defeated.

Cyber ​​warfare is no exception, and conventional weapons create technologies that are equally deadly to our economic and national security. Despite our military superiority and cyber advances, the United States is still fighting digital enemies using analog thinking.

Despite our military superiority and cyber advances, the United States is still fighting digital enemies using analog thinking.

This has to change, what the government can do to use its offensive forces against hidden enemies, partner with the private sector, and protect the country from threatening hostile actors. Our way of life itself begins with making some difficult choices about what we need.

Colonial Pipeline takes one step forward and two steps back

In the aftermath of a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, a Russian-linked hacking group known as the Dark Side was closed, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly recovered a portion of the $ 4.4 million ransom paid. Has been done. These are positive developments and show that the government is taking this type of attack seriously. But cyber-terrorists acting exempt from hostile foreign countries using techniques known for years have closed the country’s largest oil pipeline and paid millions of dollars in ransom. The fact that he left is unchanged. They probably will not face justice, Russia will not face real consequences, and these attacks will undoubtedly continue.

In reality, businesses are smarter about cyber defense and users can be more vigilant about cyber hygiene practices, but only the government has the power to stop this action.

Countries that allow cybercriminals to operate within their borders must either hand over the cybercriminals or be subject to economic sanctions. Anyone who is found to be providing sanctuary or other assistance to such an individual or group must face the crime of physical assistance, just as anyone who supports a designated terrorist organization.

Regulators need to argue that crypto exchanges and wallets can help track illegal transactions and parties, or be disconnected from the US financial system. Law enforcement, military and intelligence agencies are extremely difficult, unsafe and unprofitable to prevent cyber terrorists from dare to attempt another attack on U.S. industry and critical infrastructure. You need to be proactive.

Government must promote cooperation with private sector stakeholders

Our greatest vulnerability and loss of opportunity is the inability of public and private sectors to form a unified frontline for cyberwarfare. Real-time sharing of cyber risk and incident information between the government and the private sector is essential from both a defense and attack perspective. This is not happening now.

Companies are too afraid to be sued, investigated, and further harmed by governments that are supposed to help defend against attacks in uncovering vulnerabilities. The federal government does not yet have an answer to the problem of overclassification of information, overlapping bureaucracy, and cultural barriers that do not provide incentives to actively engage with private sector to share information and technology.

The answer is not that powerful companies come to the table and expect a one-way flow of information. Private sectors need to be able to voluntarily move forward and share information without fear of plaintiffs’ proceedings or regulatory action. Self-disclosure cyber data created in real time should be kept confidential and used for defense and counterattack, not for further punishment of victims. That is not the basis for mutual partnership.

And if a federal agency, army, or intelligence agency has intelligence on future attacks and how to prevent them, they shouldn’t sit on it until it does something good. There is a way to share secure, timely and mutually beneficial information with private sectors.

Cooperation must go beyond the exchange of cyber event information. The private sector and academia have made significant strides in cyberspace, and over the last two decades, total R & D spending has been split between the private sector and the public sector by approximately 90% to 10%.

From Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas to the Technology Corridor in Northern Virginia, our private sector, which employs the best and brightest tech companies, has a huge amount to offer to the government, but it’s almost undeveloped. Resources. The same innovations that drive the interests of the private sector should be used to strengthen national security.

China already understands this and will fall behind if the United States cannot find a way to harness innovation and young talent in the private sector. If the Biden administration, Democrats, and Republicans have called for action in Congress to set aside politics and accept bipartisan solutions, this is it.

Look at the military defense industry model

Thankfully, there is a model public-private dynamics that works in many ways. Today’s weapons systems are manufactured almost exclusively by defense industry bases, and when deployed on the battlefield, there is constant two-way communication with fighters for vulnerabilities, threats, and opportunities to increase their effectiveness. I will be. This relationship was not built overnight and is far from perfect. However, after decades of effort, a secure collaboration platform has been developed, security clearance standards have been established, and trust has been built.

The same must be done between federal cyber authorities and private sector-wide stakeholders. Financial institutions, energy companies, retailers, manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies need to be able to work with governments to share real-time cyber data in both directions. If the federal government learns of a threat group or technology, it must not only launch an attack to shut it down, but also push that information safely and quickly to the private sector.

It is not realistic for the FBI, Homeland Security, or the military to be responsible for protecting private networks from cyberattacks, but governments can and should be competing partners in their efforts. We must adopt a relationship that acknowledges that this is a joint battle and a burden, and there is no time to get it right.

Calling an action

Looking at the history of war, there are always benefits to those who innovate first. When it comes to cyberwarfare, solutions aren’t limited to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and blockchain. The most powerful progress in the fight against cyberterrorism today may be as simple as what we all learned before school: the value of sharing and cooperation.

Government, technology industry, and the broader private sector will not only remain competitive and embrace advances in cloud computing, self-driving cars, 5G, etc., but will also work together to protect and maintain our lifestyle. need to do it. We have successfully built public-private partnerships in the past and can evolve from analog to digital. But the government must take the reins and take the lead.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos