Tour de France 2021: “Digital Twin” brings real-time racing to followers around the world





Alec G., Tech Times, June 26, 2021 04:06 am

(Photo: Pexel) Here’s how the Tour de France 2021 plans to bring racing to the world through its “digital twins”.

The “Digital Twin” is a solution for millions of people who want to follow the Tour de France 2021 on Saturday, June 26th this year.

What does “digital twin” mean?

To understand what that means, start with the company that created the idea.

According to TechRadar, NTT has been an official technology partner of Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) since 2015. We use a variety of broadcasters, digital channels, and now so-called “digital twins” to provide real-time race data.

Tour stage IoT sensors, networks, edge computing, map sensors and geolocation models will allow people to monitor the entire race in real time. , Digital twin.

Not only that, there are also real-time updates for COVID-19 contact tracing, races and each arrival time. According to the NCC, the race is the world’s largest connected stadium, traveling all over France for three weeks.

How does the “digital twin” work?

There is a small sensor mounted under the rider’s saddle that provides real-time data on each participant’s position and speed with an impressive time difference of 400ms. The data is then transferred to the live mesh network using the gateways of all vehicles following the race called “Big Data Tracks”.

Big data trucks consist of motorcycles, vans, trucks, helicopters, and all kinds of vehicles that can closely follow the race.

The data is then sent to the NTT cloud platform with 53 calculated attributes such as weather data, group calculations, time gaps, and course gradients.

The data is then displayed directly on the fan screen as a “digital twin” for the entire event. All the important information and related data is displayed to track the race event, giving the image of being actually in the race itself as a bystander, even though you can’t be physically there due to a pandemic. Create.

NTT Ltd. “Every year we were able to take technology to the next level, and this year we are creating something that is essentially a digital twin of the event,” said Peter Gray, Senior Vice President, Sports Advanced Technology Group. Stated.

Tour de France 2021 Information

According to NBC Sports, the Tour de France 2021 has a total of 21 stages covering a three-week challenge and thousands of miles with more than 184 cyclists. Participants push themselves to the limits of human patience broadcast worldwide.

At the end of the journey, the winner of the race will be given yellow jersey as tradition requires. The champion is then named Champs Elysees, giving him / her the opportunity to tackle the toughest trials of the year.

