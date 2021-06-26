Top story: iPhone 14, iOS 15 Beta 2, Apple Warns Leakers, etc. with in-screen Touch ID





This week we saw an interesting combination of news and rumors, led by a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo outlining some of his expectations for the 2022 iPhone model.

We also saw a second beta version of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. This is a claim that Apple has already stopped producing the iPhone 12 mini in the midst of sluggish sales, and reports that Apple is cracking down on some prominent leakers. These stories and more!

iPhone 14 may have Touch ID at the bottom of the screen

According to trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may include a lower-screen version of Touch ID in some “iPhone 14” models in 2022, providing users with an alternative to Face ID.

In a broad research note this week, Kuo added that the new iPhone SE, a budget-friendly device with 5G support and other new features, will be released in the first half of 2022. Kuo also expects some high-end iPhones to have a 48-megapixel camera next year.

This year, a dummy model of the iPhone 13 will be released this week, and we will take a closer look at the rumored design changes.

Apple develops a whole new kind of MacBook Air

According to a recent report, Apple is working to release a completely new high-end version of the MacBook Air later this year.

The new MacBook Air may feature faster iterations of Apple’s custom M1 chip for ultra-fast performance in a lightweight design. The current base model MacBook Air with the M1 chip already outperforms the benchmark’s largest Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple seeds developers with second beta for iOS and iPad OS 15

Two and a half weeks after releasing the first betas of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 following the WWDC keynote, Apple seeded developers with a second beta this week. A parallel beta update for watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 has also been released, but I haven’t seen the second beta of macOS Monterey yet.

Many bugs have been fixed in the second beta version of iOS and iPad OS 15. It also introduces some new features that weren’t in the first beta, such as initial support for the SharePlay feature in FaceTime and the ability for apps to require access to additional RAM. Increase performance.

See a little article to learn more about the changes in the second beta release. If you’re not a registered Apple developer, but want to try out future operating system versions before they’re officially released in the fall, Apple should release them. Soon the first public beta version.

Apple warns leakers to stop information leaks

A credible Apple leaker, known as “Kang,” and many other leakers reportedly received a warning letter from Apple’s leading lawyer this week.

“Kang” has been one of the most trusted leakers of Apple in the last few years, and some detailed leaks about Apple’s plans for future products and software have turned out to be correct. Apple’s letter essentially suggests that continued leakage of this nature may result in legal action. 20 annoyances Apple fixed in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

With iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple has added some quality of life improvements. These are designed to address some of the complaints people have had over the years with these operating systems.

On our YouTube channel, we recently shared some of our favorite “fixes” to address long-term issues on iOS and macOS, as well as a video showing features that significantly improve the usability of the platform. The iPhone 12 Mini reached its “lifetime” faster than expected due to low sales.

Following widespread reports of sluggish iPhone 12 mini sales, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce claimed this week that the device was no longer in production.

According to TrendForce, the iPhone 12 mini “has reached the end of its life in advance,” suggesting that Apple and resellers will focus on selling through the existing inventory of devices without further manufacturing units. doing. MacRumors Newsletter

