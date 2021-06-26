What if: Did Rainbow Six Siege get a spin-off of a strategy like XCOM?





As someone who is too obsessed with strategy games, Rainbow Six Extracts these days feels like they’ve missed the opportunity to do something different with the Rainbow Six brand, but it’s still very relevant.

Sure, it’s a new tactical shooter similar to Rainbow Six Siege, except that it’s fighting aliens and all working together. Deputy Editor-in-Chief Jordan had made some reservations, but it’s probably okay. But what if Ubisoft didn’t stop there and followed up Extraction with something completely different? How about a turn-based strategy game like XCOM? Imagine. This is called Rainbow Six Secrets.

When Firaxis revisited the classic X-COM Alien Invasion Wargame in 2012 with XCOM: Enemy Unknown, it set the gold standard for team-based tactical strategy games. Tight map design, deep class progression, smart cover integration, movie animations, brutal permadeaths, and even power armor to fly around.

The extraction opens the door to the entire Rainbow Six series, making it ideal for turn-based tactical games. Its toolkit is suitable for exploding with a diverse roster of established characters, each with its own interesting gadgets and roles, and a gameplay mechanic that rewards smart planning and lateral thinking.

The very special nature of the Rainbow Six Siege cast has the obvious trade-off, which means that there are fewer options for how to customize individual characters. With XCOM, guide the rookie throughout the game, upgrade gear after each mission, and wield a plasma rifle with a jetpack if they can survive and see it by the end of the campaign. You can be a soldier.

Chimera Squad is the perfect template for applying Rainbow Six face-to-face military fantasy.

It’s hard to imagine operators like Ash and Sledge making so many changes, so you’ll probably have to let go of that particular aspect. However, long-term projects such as those starting with the XCOM foundry may work. It’s easy to imagine checking in to Mira, a resident engineer at Rainbow Six, for armor upgrades and new weapon accessories, but probably not for wrist-mounted grapple hooks or fusion launchers.

Thankfully, the XCOM series offers more guidance in this area thanks to the 2020 XCOM: Chimera Squad. This spin-off gives you control over the units responsible for maintaining order in cities experimenting with alien and human cohabitation. There is no class system. Instead, each character has a specific set of roles and fixed abilities. Tactical involvement includes an initial planning phase in which team members need to choose where and how to violate their primary objectives, and the turn order is grouped into one continuous flow rather than the usual “IGOUGO” format. I will. This is the perfect template for applying Rainbow Six face-to-face military fantasy.

There are some simple choices that highlight how this is a seamless transition without going through the entire roster of over 60 powerful operators. Montagne can use his expandable shield to get information and provide mobile covers to his teammates. Ash used the M120 CREM launcher to break through the room from a distance, allowing the rest of the team to fire quickly at anyone inside. Finka’s adrenal surge capability can be slightly reworked to provide an attacker with a dedicated healer. Amal didn’t have to change much. She walks out of the window upstairs and can be killed instantly, as she does faithfully in every Siege match that appears.

Extraction opens the door for the entire Rainbow Six series to rush through

So how does Tactics handle the Rainbow Six Defender lineup? XCOM is generally about locking up to hot zones, removing alien threats, and jetting off. There aren’t many situations where you have to hunt down. This can give the tactic its advantage. Combining offensive and defensive mission types could give you a reason to manage both sides of the Rainbow Six cast, perhaps as a tactical version of XCOM’s metagame. Failure to keep the defender’s gadgets and technology up-to-date will result in participation in all defense missions at a clear disadvantage. Alternatively, all missions should be a combination of offensive and defensive, and the squad’s composition should be carefully considered.

But what about the settings? Extraction obscured the entire angle of alien investigation, but there is no reason why tactics couldn’t follow in its footsteps. XCOM 2 has several missions where you have to put your team in a safe facility, get what’s important, and get out. As a result, precedents have already been set for how this works in tactics. The War of the Chosen extension also introduced The Lost, a zombie-like enemy. This requires careful tactical management to avoid flocking. This shows how the creeping chaotic mechanisms of Extraction intersect.

If Ubisoft chooses to avoid extraterrestrial life, the tactics are also free to explore the inside story of Siege. Fighting White Mask from the storyline of Siege’s Situations has been a fan enthusiast since the multiplayer shooter released in 2015. You already need to build some prototypes, such as bombers, engineers, and ambush. Easily balance with bosses who borrow mechanics from iconic operators and more enemy types such as trappers and heavy machine guns.

I’m sure the extract is great-and, by chance, you can pre-order here-but after seeing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope revealed in the same showcase, my There is only one sequel to the siege in my heart. I hope you’ll be thirsty when the Rainbow Six Siege board game is released next year.

