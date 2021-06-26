What you need to know about African tech startups





Between 2015 and 2020, financially-backed African tech startups grew nearly six times the global average. Despite this growth, many startups are unable to go through the post-financing phase. The Boston Consulting Group’s report describes the hurdles and opportunities.

Technology start-ups and the venture capital ecosystem that turns ideas and start-ups into disruptive businesses are growing globally. This is a phenomenon that the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is investigating in a recent report on the expansion and maturity of African technology start-ups. According to the author, Africa has a young continent, a growing population, a growing Internet population, and new technologies that have the potential to improve access to healthcare, financial services, education and energy. Therefore, we enjoy a fertile environment for tech entrepreneurs. Therefore, this research paper aims to overcome the rapid growth of tech startups across the continent, the permanent challenges and structural barriers that impede the further growth of these companies, and these obstacles to develop an innovation hub in Africa. Focuses on policy recommendations.

According to BCG, securing venture capital funding is an important milestone for start-ups and an important step in enabling start-ups to expand and develop new products. In this study, BCG found that the number of African tech startups that achieved this important step increased exponentially between 2015 and 2020. In fact, during that period, the increase in the number of African tech startups receiving financial support was the global average (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Number of tech startups funding in Africa

Image: Overcoming Africans Tech Startup Obstacles, Boston Consulting Group, 2021.

However, the continental record of such business expansion and maintenance is less promising, so funding trends do not reflect the overall performance of startups. As shown in Figure 2, the vast majority of African tech startups cannot survive beyond Series B venture capital funding. The second round of venture capital financing and the third phase of startup financing (usually initiated by pre-venture seed and angel investor financing). According to the author, this trend suggests that African start-ups are suffering from long-term instability as an indicator of their poor performance compared to start-ups in industrialized countries such as the United States. In fact, compared to the United States, the vast majority of African tech startups have yet to go beyond the initial seed funding trends that were constant from 2014 to 2019. Figure 2 shows that the progress of some African tech startups beyond the funding of Series BVC since 2014 is a positive trend that shows the maturity of African tech startups. However, as shown in Figure 3, BCG analysis shows that African venture capital investment has a relatively low average rate of return compared to other regions, so Africa has succeeded in evolving into a mature company. There are very few tech startups.

Figure 2. Percentage of startups receiving venture capital funding in Africa and the US (by funding stage)

Image: Overcoming Africans Tech Startup Obstacles, Boston Consulting Group, 2021.

Figure 3. Average earnings of venture capital investors by region after 5 years

Image: Overcoming Africans Tech Startup Obstacles, Boston Consulting Group, 2021.

According to the author, the business environment on the African Continent is undermined by a wide range of structural barriers, which makes Africa a difficult start-up environment.

Low consumer purchasing power Complex, inconsistent and poorly regulated data communications infrastructure Fragmented market capital and digital talent shortages in 54 countries

In addition to these structural barriers, start-ups face fierce competition from large-scale established state-owned enterprises and national monopolies. According to BCG, the continent’s structural barriers and the co-occurrence of established competition run the risk of robbing. [African countries and competing businesses] An important source of innovative technologies, products, and business models.

BCG is a corporate partnership and government to create strategic alliances with local start-ups to unleash innovations that drive widespread access to job creation, economic opportunities, finance, education and healthcare across Africa. Advocating reform. From a private sector perspective, strategic partnerships with local tech start-ups can introduce cutting-edge digital technologies and new business models that benefit businesses, start-ups, and consumers. From a public sector perspective, financial incentives for investors and large state-owned enterprises to foster and collaborate with start-ups have the potential to develop innovation hubs that attract foreign investment and talent to the country. I will. In addition, BCG is calling on the African government to improve the regulatory environment so that countries can better develop a friendly investment ecosystem for start-ups and venture capitalists.

