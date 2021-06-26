Unbroken: New soft electronics won’t break when punctured





Want a smartphone that stretches and gets damaged but can’t answer the phone?

A team of VirginiaTech researchers from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Macromolecules Innovation Institute has created a new type of soft electronics, paving the way for self-healing, reconfigurable, and recyclable devices. These skin-like circuits are soft and stretchy, can withstand numerous damage events under load without loss of electrical conductivity, and can be recycled to create new circuits at the end of product life. ..

The team recently published their findings in Communications Materials, Nature Research’s open access journal, led by Assistant Professor Michael Bartlett.

Today’s consumer devices, such as phones and laptops, contain rigid materials that use soldered wires throughout. A soft circuit developed by Bartlett’s team replaces these inflexible materials with soft electronic composites and small electrically conductive liquid metal droplets. These soft electronics are part of a rapidly emerging technology area that gives gadgets a level of durability that wasn’t possible just a few years ago.

Liquid metal droplets are initially dispersed in an elastomer, a type of rubbery polymer, as separate, electrically insulated droplets.

“We have introduced a scalable approach with embossing to create the circuit, which allows us to quickly create adjustable circuits by selectively connecting droplets,” said postdoctoral researcher and lead author. Said Ravi Tutika. “Then, the droplets can be locally decomposed to recreate the circuit, the circuit can be completely dissolved, all connections can be broken, the material recycled, and the circuit can be restarted from the beginning.”

The circuit is as soft and flexible as the skin and will continue to function in the face of extreme damage. Even if these circuits are punctured, the metal droplets can still carry power. Instead of breaking the connection completely like a traditional wire, the droplet creates a new connection around the hole and keeps it conducting electricity.

The team pulled the device more than 10 times its original length without failure during the study, so the circuit also stretches without losing electrical connectivity.

At the end of product life, metal droplets and rubbery materials can be reprocessed back into solution for effective recycling. From that point on, you can recreate them and start a new life. This is an approach that provides a path to sustainable electronics.

Elastic smartphones are not yet manufactured, but rapid development in this area is also promising for wearable electronics and soft robotics. These new technologies require soft and robust circuits to make the leap into consumer applications.

“We are excited about the progress and envision these materials as key components of new soft technology,” says Bartlett. “This work is approaching the creation of soft circuits that can survive in a variety of real-world applications.”

Video: https: //video.vt.edu/id/1_yg64qum6

