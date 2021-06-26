DHS Awards $ 2 Million for SMEs to Develop Machine Learning in Detection Technology – Homeland Security Today





The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SME Innovation Research (SBIR) program recently funded two SMEs to develop contactless and inexpensive machine learning training and classification techniques. An integrated machine learning platform can significantly reduce time, redundancy, and cost, and improve accuracy in detecting threats such as explosives, chemicals, and narcotics.

S & T has embraced significant advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, as well as the ability to enhance threat detection, said Catherine Coulter Mitchell, a senior DHS employee performing the duties of Under Secretary of Science and Technology. The SBIR program provides S & T with the opportunity to partner with innovative SMEs to develop essential machine learning tools to meet their threat detection needs. We look forward to the technologies developed by these SBIR initiatives.

Physical Sciences Inc. (PSI), based in Andover, Massachusetts, and Alakai Defense Systems, Inc., based in Largo, Florida. (Alakai) received approximately $ 1 million each in SBIR Phase II funding to develop technologies that can be identified quickly and accurately. Unknown spectrometers signal as safe or threatening. The DHS SBIR program, managed by Program Director Dusty Lang and managed by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S & T), will work with PSI to participate in Phase II of the program, following demonstration of its feasibility in Phase I. I chose Alakai. Rapid classification machine learning module for detection technology solutions.

In Phase II, PSI will continue to develop deep learning algorithms for detecting and classifying surface microexplosives, opioids, and narcotics for optical spectroscopy systems. PSI extends its algorithmic capabilities from infrared reflection spectroscopy to include Raman spectroscopy and a prototype of a proposed operational module with over 90% classification accuracy.

During Phase II efforts, Alakai will continue to develop the Agnostic Machine Learning Platform for Spectroscopy (AMPS), which quickly and accurately detects trace amounts of hazardous and related chemicals from a variety of spectroscopic instruments.

Our driving force in developing these machine learning modules is threat signature fusion, the ability to learn, detect and classify new threats that are not explicitly programmed, and ultimately to improve the accuracy of detection. It arises from the operational needs of the Traffic Security Administration of Japan. DHS S & T Program Manager for the Next Generation Explosives Detection (NGETD) Program. Through strong collaboration with TSA with experienced industrial partners such as Alakai and PSI, we hope that these efforts will contribute to a wide range of applications of machine learning throughout the Homeland Security mission space. “

Upon completion of the 24-month Phase II contract, SBIR winners will develop prototypes to demonstrate technological advances, leading the potential for Phase III financing.

Under Phase III, SBIR practitioners will secure funding from private and / or non-SBIR government sources with the ultimate goal of commercializing and marketing Phase I and II technologies. will do.

