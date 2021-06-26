Data Center Contribution and Cloud Deployment Excellence Recognized by Trescon and Cisco Systems





The ceremony began with a special opening keynote by Cisco Systems India and SAARC Vice President Sameer Garde, followed by an insightful panel discussion by a respected jury of Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy. .. India Center, Technology Fellow, Chief Data Scientist-Haliburton; Dr. Ganesh Natarajan-Chairman: 5F World, Global Talent Track, Pune City Connect, SVP India, Founder: CAIA-AI and Advanced Analysis Center, Calzoom Advisor, NES. AnandPatil-Director of Systems Engineering, Cisco Systems. And MiniGupta-Partner, Technology Consulting-EY’s Cybersecurity, Data Privacy, GRC Technology.

They talked about the importance of organizations finding new ways to manage and manage their data to improve efficiency over the long term. This session was followed by an award ceremony in which Trescon & Cisco Systems announced the following categories of “Champions of Change”:

The DC Transformation Pioneer was awarded to Shiv Kumar Bhasin, CTO and COO of the Indian National Stock Exchange, and Deepak Sarda, Assistant GM of Indian Bank. Best in DC Automation has been awarded to Deepak Pawar, DC Head of Tata Consultancy Services, and Jagannath Tendle, Senior Infrastructure Manager of Tech Mahindra Business Services Ltd. Kunal Dhingra, Global Head of IT, has been awarded Best In Enterprise Modernization. Abul Kashem Mohammad Nazmul Karim, Head of IT Governance at Bkash Limited at L & T Infotec. Wipro Limited’s Head of Global IT Operations, Nitin Sharma, and iCertis’ Vice President of IT, Sandip Kulkarni, have been awarded the Best Digital Responsibility. Best in DC Innovation awarded to Ashu Kakkar and Sk, Vice Presidents of IT at HCL Technologies. Shakir Ahmed, Chief Technology Officer of Nagad. The Best in Digital Transition was awarded to Gururaj Rao, VP and CIO of Mahindra Finance, and Chandramouli S, Head of IT Sharing Services for Citrix. Honorary Mention-Bangal Bab-AVP, IT, Omega; Mahesh Doshi-IT Head, Trafigura; Roshan Popli-CIO, Airports Authority of India; Railtel’s Director of Network Planning and Marketing, Sanjai Kumar. And Sudharsan Srinivasavaradarajan, Associate Director of Cognizant.

“All these technology leaders have demonstrated the strategic importance of modernizing data centers, building hybrid clouds, investing in automation, and rethinking operations. It was very inspiring. Thanks to the judges for doing this, “said Misun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

Hosted on the virtual event platform Vmeets, the awards show helped participants network and do business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to interact with speakers during Q & A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual booths, private counseling rooms, and private networking rooms.

About Trescon

Tresconis is a global business and consulting firm specializing in creating focused B2B events that connect businesses and opportunities through conferences, expositions, investor connections and consulting services.

For more information, please visit https://www.tresconglobal.com.

Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552232/Champions_of_Change.jpg

Media contacts: Karthik A, Marketing Lead, Trescon

Trescon; Cisco Systems

